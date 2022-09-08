Viewpoints: Mental Health Of Rural Americans Needs Attention; Kids Struggle With Pandemic Learning Loss
Editorial writers delve into public health topics.
The Tennessean:
Organizations Must Confront Mental Health Challenges In Rural America
When country music legend Naomi Judd tragically passed away on April 30, it was a sobering reminder of the many people who are suffering with mental health challenges in rural America. (Jeff Winton, 9/7)
The New York Times:
Can America’s Schoolchildren Recover From The Pandemic?
Most K-12 schools throughout the country are now back in session, and this school year, the fourth of the pandemic, is finally poised to approach prepandemic normalcy, as most school districts have dropped their classroom mask mandates and other Covid safety protocols. (Spencer Bokat-Lindell, 9/7)
Scientific American:
The Number Of Children Orphaned By COVID Keeps Rising
As an epidemiologist, I am used to studying waves of infection and measuring the rise and fall of deaths. While the deaths of parents and grandparents from COVID crash and recede, the pattern of children affected by orphanhood resulting from the death of a caregiver is entirely different. (Juliette Unwin, 9/7)
The Washington Post:
Spanking Harms Children’s Health. Why Do Schools Still Allow It?
When it comes to parenting, there are few topics with enough data to support one clear, “right” approach: Should I sleep-train “cry it out”-style or try the “fade-out” method? Should I use timeouts or redirection? Based on the available evidence, reasonable people can disagree. But if ever there were a practice with a mountain of research supporting its abolition, corporal punishment is it. (Joel Warsh, 9/7)
The Boston Globe:
Two Red States Show How The Nation’s Public Health System Can Be Fixed
The coronavirus pandemic exposed the shortcomings of the US public health system. There is a decentralized set of 2,800 public health agencies that are understaffed, undervalued, and uncertain about their mission. But two Republican-led states are demonstrating how bipartisan reform can lead to a better and more fiscally stable public health system. (Michael S. Sparer and Lawrence D. Brown, 9/8)
The Tennessean:
Telehealth Can Brighten Tennessee's Future By Adding More Medical Providers
Four months ago, COVID-era telehealth permissions were extended indefinitely. Healthcare providers of all kinds can continue to use telehealth and get paid the same rate for in person services, and providers can continue to use telehealth to satisfy the requirements to begin online prescribing. (Jeremy C. Kourvelas, 9/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Value-Based Care Starts At The Bedside
As an immigrant child from a war-torn nation, medicine was not the path I would have chosen to contribute to social justice. During medical school, I realized that the science of medicine could change the course of pathologies that are inherited at least partly due to socioeconomic factors—and as a physician, I could right a wrong. (Dr. Abi Sundaramoorthy, 9/5)
The Hill:
Healthy School Meals Should Be Available To All U.S. Students – Permanently
School meals are healthier than the average American diet for most of the 30 million children who participate in national programs, scoring better than average on the Healthy Eating Index. On school days, these children consume as much as half their daily calories at school. Increasing their nutrition quality even further by shifting away from processed meats and foods high in added sugar and sodium, and toward meals higher in whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, could yield an additional $1.5 billion per year by helping to prevent diet-related diseases and providing environmental and climate benefits. (Roy Steiner, 9/7)