Viewpoints: Monkeypox Response Being Bungled Just Like HIV; Covid And Monkeypox Prove US Unprepared
Opinion writers weigh in on monkeypox and more.
The Washington Post:
We’re Making The Same Mistake With Monkeypox That We Made With HIV/AIDS
I’ve watched the rise of monkeypox with great sadness and horror. Sadness because of all the people suffering from what can be an excruciating infection. And horror because it seems we are watching as public health officials make the same mistakes they made during the HIV/AIDS pandemic. (Rae Lewis-Thornton, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
U.S. Monkeypox Response Has Failed To Contain Disease
The covid pandemic and the monkeypox outbreak are quite different, but the early responses have exposed similar — and disturbing — shortcomings. Once again, the United States and the world are racing to catch up to a virus that’s moving faster. (8/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Monkeypox In California Is Disproportionately Harming Latino Communities
With more than 1,300 cases, California is second only to New York in spread of the disease — which transmits via skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids and can cause painful lesions, among other symptoms. (Jeffrey Reynoso and Seciah Aquino, 8/6)
Also —
The Colorado Sun:
I Started Microdosing Shrooms To Relieve Crippling Anxiety, Depression. It's Working
Eight months ago I joined the burgeoning number of people ingesting small amounts of psychedelics most days of the week to relieve the crippling anxiety and depression responses created by childhood trauma. And guess what? It’s working. (Chryss Cada, 8/7)
Stat:
The U.S. Must Fully Fund Global Polio Eradication Efforts
Reports that a man in his 20s in New York state contracted polio and detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in two New York counties leave many wondering how this could happen in a country that has eliminated the disease. (Martha Rebour and Purvi Parikh, 8/5)
Stat:
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Reflects Health Inequities In The U.S.
Deaths from breast cancer create huge holes in families and communities that cannot be filled. This disease kills nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. each year, and a staggering 685,000 around the world. (Maimah Karmo, 8/8)