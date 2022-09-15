Viewpoints: New Malaria Vaccine Sorely Underfunded; The Important Role Of Pharmacists
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Breakthrough Malaria Shot Needs More Funding To Succeed
It took scientists 30 years to create the first malaria vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization in 2021. A second, even better one is now almost ready to be deployed against the disease. (Lisa Jarvis, 9/14)
Stat:
Congress Needs To Preserve Seniors' Access To Pharmacist Care
Covid-19 demonstrated how quickly the United States can mobilize to produce and distribute new tests, vaccines, and treatments for a previously unknown virus. (Ilisa BG Bernstein and Paul W. Abramowitz, 9/15)
The New York Times:
The Space Between Brain Death And Organ Donation
The headlines might make you think that Anne Heche died twice. First on a Friday, when the actress was declared brain-dead. And then again on a Sunday, when her body was disconnected from machines so that her organs could be donated. (Daniela J. Lamas, 9/15)
Stat:
A Challenge Trial Can Streamline Testing Of Hepatitis C Vaccines
Trade-offs in medicine can be harsh, even when clearly necessary. Chemotherapy can save people from cancer, but the side effects can wreak havoc on their bodies for months or years. These trade-offs aren’t limited to the clinical world. They are also part of research. (Andrea L. Cox, 9/14)
Stat:
6 Tactics To Make Artificial Intelligence Work On The Frontlines
Artificial intelligence is a transformative tool in the workplace — except when it isn’t. For top managers, state-of-the art AI tools are a no-brainer: in theory, they increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the quality of products and services. But in the wild, it’s often just the opposite. (Katherine C. Kellogg, Mark P. Sendak and Suresh Balu, 9/15)