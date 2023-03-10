Viewpoints: New Weight Loss Drugs Have Changed The Industry; Abortion Bans Have Dire Consequences

Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.

The New York Times: Here’s Why The Science Is Clear That Masks Work

The debate over masks’ effectiveness in fighting the spread of the coronavirus intensified recently when a respected scientific nonprofit said its review of studies assessing measures to impede the spread of viral illnesses found it was “uncertain whether wearing masks or N95/P2 respirators helps to slow the spread of respiratory viruses.” (Zeynep Tufekci, 3/10)

Bloomberg: Ozempic And Wegovy Pose A Threat To WeightWatchers And Noom

Do the new weight-loss drugs spell doom for companies like WeightWatchers? (Lisa Jarvis, 3/9)

The Washington Post: Details In Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Ban Shock The Conscience

The parade of horribles is precisely what women, physicians and advocates warned would result from zealots’ efforts to control women and their medical care. Sadly, lawmakers were either ignorant about medical issues or, worse, simply did not care. They are responsible for the suffering and deaths that result from these bans. There is simply no way to dictate the specifics of medical treatment in a coherent way from a state capital. Lawmakers don’t have the knowledge or foresight to assume the role of doctor. (Jennifer Rubin, 3/9)

The Mercury News: How Has American Health Care Gone So Terribly Wrong?

We all have bad weeks. Mine recently made me marvel at the astonishing dysfunction of our health care system. In calling out the system I intend no disrespect to the talented and heroic overachievers in nursing, pharmacy, medicine and the other providers who fight the system every day on behalf of our patients. Despite such efforts, the sad but undeniable fact is that our health care system — the way the U.S. distributes and pays for health care — makes it the most expensive failed enterprise in the history of human civilization. (Daniel J. Stone, 3/9)

Stat: Does Gatekeeping Affect Diversity In The Match?

For graduating medical students hoping to secure a residency training position — and that’s virtually all of them — Match Day is the most anticipated day of the year. The Match is the culmination of medical school, application preparation, interviews, and recruitment events. (Onyekachi T. Otugo, Al'ai Alvarez and Adaira I. Landry, 3/10)

The Tennessean: Faith Leaders Want To Know Why Tennessee Is Rejecting HIV/AIDS Funds

Last fall, I was inspired by Bono’s new memoir, Surrender, and his performance at the Ryman auditorium to write a retrospective opinion piece on the past 20 years and his influence on the evangelical community and its leadership in the HIV/AIDS movement. (Jenny Eaton Dyer, 3/9)

The Star Tribune: U Health Programs Are Critical To State's Well-Being

The U's Medical School, School of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Public Health, School of Dentistry and College of Veterinary Medicine are some of Minnesota's most important strategic assets. They are major contributors to our quality of life. (Mark Dayton and Tim Pawlenty, 3/9)

The CT Mirror: CT Patients’ Premiums Should Pay For Dental Health

The concept driving the much-needed reform is straightforward: dental patient premium dollars ought to be spent on patient care. The formal statement of purpose in proposed legislation at the State Capitol is succinct and unambiguous: “To establish the same medical loss ratio for dental insurers as currently applies to medical insurers.” (Dr. Bryanne Chandler and Dr. David Fried, 3/10)

The Washington Post: 8 Ideas To Help Overcome The Loneliness Epidemic

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, the nation’s top doctor, understands the danger of the loneliness epidemic. (Leana S. Wen, 3/9)

