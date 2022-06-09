Viewpoints: Number Of US Children Unvaccinated For Covid Too High; Pandemic Had A Lasting Impact On Kids
Opinion writers weigh in on covid and abortion.
CNN:
As The US Inches Toward Covid Vaccines For Its Youngest, A Pediatrician Weighs In
Covid-19 vaccinations for children remain one of the most significant pieces of unfinished business in our pandemic response. Since vaccines were authorized for children ages 5-11 seven months ago, less than 30% have completed their primary two-dose series, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; for children ages 12-17, who have been eligible for more than a year, less than 60% have had two doses. With more than 400,000 Covid-19 cases among children reported during the past four weeks through June 2, too many children remain vulnerable. We have the tools to meet this challenge, if only we're willing to use them. (Julie Morita, 6/8)
The New York Times:
Our Kids Lost Special Moments During The Pandemic. They Won’t Get Them All Back
Covid ran through my family in May at a languid pace: There was only one week of the past month when none of us had it, and none of our cases were concurrent. While I am incredibly grateful that we’re all vaccinated and no one had a remotely serious case, it was, of course, pretty disruptive, especially for my older daughter. (Jessica Grose, 6/8)
The New York Times:
The Stories We Tell About Covid, Sickness And Health
It took me so long to catch Covid-19 that by the time the virus finally struck, I’d started to assume I’d already had it or, better yet, maybe some people just weren’t susceptible, including me. That’s it, I decided: I must be immune. (Megan K. Stack, 6/8)
Also —
The New York Times:
Abortion Didn’t Feel Like An Option. Neither Did Motherhood
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, tens of millions of women will find themselves living in states where abortion is outlawed in almost all cases. And for some women, that will mean having children — without actually wanting them — because they are left with no choice. (6/9)
The Tennessean:
How Tennessee's Anti-Abortion Laws Are Deeply Rooted In Misogyny
Civilian outcry explodes across the United States as new legislation cracks down on sexual freedom and bodily autonomy. The Supreme Court is callously intruding into Americans’ bedrooms and medical appointments, yet justices such as Brett Kavanaugh cannot fathom that their own privacies are now being violated. (McKinley Heard, 6/8)