Viewpoints: NyQuil Chicken Challenge Can Be Fatal; How Important Are A Therapist’s Political Beliefs?
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
The FDA Was Right To Warn About The ‘NyQuil Chicken Challenge’
Here’s something you might not have expected to hear from the Food and Drug Administration: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. The FDA is warning that doing so could be dangerous — even fatal. (Leana S. Wen, 10/4)
The New York Times:
What A Conservative Therapist Thinks About U.S. Politics And Mental Health
Partisanship and polarization are everywhere in America these days, from classrooms to board rooms. Americans are sorting themselves into worlds separated by their political beliefs. Why would therapists’ offices be any different? One reason: Therapists seem to be overwhelmingly liberal. (Meghan Daum, 10/4)
The New York Times:
What Do The Physical Costs Of Pregnancy Mean For The Abortion Debate?
“My pregnancies were not separate from me,” writes Charlotte Shane in the latest issue of Harper’s Magazine. “The growth would be impossible without my organic matter; nothing about it occurred without incorporating the material of me.” (Ross Douthat, 10/5)
Chicago Tribune:
Is The COVID-19 Pandemic Really Over?
President Joe Biden elucidated his thoughts on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with “60 Minutes” last month. “The pandemic is over. … We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so, I think it’s changing.” (Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein, 10/4)
Modern Healthcare:
The Challenges Of Rural Hospitals
Rural hospitals confront many of the same issues as their urban counterparts, while facing other concerns unique to their regions and communities. And usually with much less cushion on the bottom line. (Alan Morgan and Larry Van Der Wege, 10/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Where Do We Go From Here?
What happens when you take dozens of healthcare executives, who run some of the nation’s biggest organizations, out of their element and put them together in a meeting room for two days? (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 10/4)
Stat:
Gene Synthesis Suppliers Need Tighter Order, Customer Screening
Scientists rely on gene synthesis technologies as a research tool for everything from basic research to vaccine development and drug target identification. Ever since the inception of gene synthesis, there have been concerns about possible misuse of synthetic genes. (Gigi Kwik Gronvall, 10/5)