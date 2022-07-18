Viewpoints: Overturning Roe Puts Doctors In Moral Dilemma; Ending Abortion Is Deadly For Women
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The New York Times:
What Will Happen If Doctors Defy The Law To Provide Abortions?
Since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overruled Roe, many clinicians around the country will be risking their careers and freedom if they provide abortion care. (Dov Fox, 7/17)
Bloomberg:
Supreme Court Abortion Decision Will End Up Killing Women
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect much more than women’s access to abortions. Decades of economic research demonstrate that, by limiting their power over when and with whom they form families and relationships, it will threaten their livelihoods and even their lives. (Kathryn A. Edwards, 7/15)
The Colorado Sun:
In Colorado Men Also Have The Right To Not Have Children, Even After Conception
One day before women’s reproductive rights diminished in America, Colorado’s appellate court expanded reproductive rights of men. (Craig Silverman, 7/18)
Also —
The Star Tribune:
A Call To Address Mental Health
The pandemic, a troubling economy, war in Ukraine and the struggles of everyday life. There is little wonder that anxiety and depression surround us. Indeed, mental health is a national crisis that requires a response from government, the community and the health care system. (David S. Webster, 7/17)
NBC News:
New 988 Suicide Hotline Needs Increased Support Or It Risks Leaving Millions Unanswered
I was moved to hear that a new lifeline for mental health, a three-digit number — 988 — to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will launch on Saturday. (Natasia Pelowski, 7/16)
The Star Tribune:
State Medical Board Is A Campaign Target
Bruce Anderson didn't know that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice existed when his wife died of cancer in 2018. But his search for answers since then about why it took doctors so long to diagnose her condition made him an activist. (7/16)
The Colorado Sun:
My Patients Are Suffering From Climate Change
Mr. A came to our appointment with a laundry list of issues he wanted to address in our 20 minutes together, including typical primary-care complaints like high blood pressure and lower back pain. (Jennifer Camello, M.D., 7/18)