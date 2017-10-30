Viewpoints: Parsing Ohio’s Drug-Pricing Ballot Issue; Link Between Birth Control And The Economy

A selection of opinions on health care from around the country.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Vote No On Issue 2, Ohio Drug-Pricing Proposal

There's no doubt that both sides on the Issue 2 drug-pricing ballot issue in Ohio hope voter doubts created by their conflicting claims and accusations will bring them victory. But let's cut through the clutter: As much as Issue 2 might feel good, it's unworkable. (10/28)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: History Shows Why Ohio Issue 2 Won't Lower Drug Prices

Before Ohioans vote on Issue 2, the ballot initiative that would create price controls in Ohio for prescription drugs, a quick backward glance through history is instructive. Richard Nixon imposed a price and wage freeze in August 1971. A political win in the short run, Nixon's scheme was ultimately a colossal failure, ushering in some of the worst inflation in 20th-century American history. (Grover Norquist, 10/29)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Weighing Ohio Issue 2, Where A Symbolic "Yes" Against Drug-Pricing Greed Might Feel Really Good, But Is It The Right Choice?

Few in Ohio are unaware of Issue 2, thanks to the avalanche of ads. From listening, you could be either scared of rising drug prices or fighting mad at the greedy drug companies. But most are just confused and totally uncertain as to how to vote! And the real underlying questions are not addressed at all. (J.B. Silvers, 10/29)

The New York Times: The Economy Can’t Grow Without Birth Control

This month, 41 Democrats introduced a bill with a simple mission: It would undo the Trump administration’s recent change to the Affordable Care Act that paves the way for virtually any employer to deny its employees access to contraception without a co-payment. Before President Trump’s new guidance, the law required nearly all employers to offer workers health insurance plans that include contraception without cost. But the new rules, effective immediately after the announcement, allow any employer to request that the government let it opt out based on religious or moral objections. (Bryce Covert, 10/29)

Bloomberg: These Hospital Bonds Are On Life Support

Junk-bond buyers appear to have a blind spot when it comes to for-profit health care companies. They've snapped up bonds of Tenet Healthcare Corp. and Community Health Systems Inc. despite the drastically souring outlook for both hospital operators. Some of this may be idiosyncratic or the result of specific investors' strategies (or unwillingness to sell). Franklin Resources Inc., for example, now owns nearly 20 percent of Community Health's total debt and more than half of its $1.9 billion of bonds maturing in 2019, according to recent filings compiled by Bloomberg. (Lisa Abramowicz and Max Nisen, 10/27)

Louisville Courier-Journal: University Of Louisville Hospital Making Strides To Improve Health Care

During recent years, the reported quality scores for [University of Louisville] Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center have not been where we want them. Now we own our results and we are changing. One of the most visible actions we have taken is the hiring of over 100 registered nurses in our first 60 days of operations. This brings more caregivers directly to the bedside to ensure our patients receive the best care possible. Additionally, we have made significant strides on other indicators such as a decrease in our mortality index and a reduction in the average length of stay. (Ken Marshall, 10/29)

Chicago Tribune: To The Soda Tax Meddlers In Springfield: Thanks But No Thanks

Cook County’s short-lived penny-an-ounce sweetened beverage tax was a very bad idea. Just ask County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Here’s an even worse idea: The Illinois General Assembly’s flirtation with a bill that would prohibit counties throughout the state from enacting such a tax. (10/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription