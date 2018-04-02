Viewpoints: Path Of VA Reforms Needs No Doctoring; Walmart-Humana Deal Seems Attractive For Retailer, Customers

Bloomberg: Shulkin's Reforms Should Live On At The VA

The firing of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin may seem like just another in the recent spate of executive-branch departures. But for his efforts to reform a vast bureaucracy and to better serve America's 20 million veterans, Shulkin will be sorely missed.He may have himself to blame for a host of alleged ethical violations, although Shulkin contends he has been falsely accused by Washington partisans and veterans' groups opposed to his reform efforts. What's clear is that many of those efforts have been sensible and courageous. The next VA leader -- Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, has been tabbed -- should push ahead on the same track. (3/30)

The Wall Street Journal: A Trump Choice For Veterans

It wouldn’t be a normal week in Washington without a Trump Administration personnel melodrama. But this week’s removal of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is important on the policy merits, and let’s hope his successor is more amenable to allowing retired service members to make their own health-care choices. On Thursday Mr. Shulkin took to the New York Times to warn of “political appointees choosing to promote their agendas instead of what’s best for veterans” by supporting “privatization leading to the dismantling of the department’s extensive health care system.” This self-justification exercise will not be remembered as the most graceful exit. (3/30)

Miami Herald: Trump’s Doc, Ronny Jackson, Shouldn’t Be A Slam Dunk To Lead Veterans Affairs

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has enough problems. It doesn’t need one in the form of a leader who, very possibly, has no idea what he’s doing.In yet another nomination made under President Trump’s “You’ll do — for now” philosophy of hiring the “very best people,” White House physician Ronny Jackson is up for the vital job of secretary of Veterans Affairs. (4/1)

Bloomberg: Walmart-Humana Deal Sounds Wild, But Would Make Sense

The mammoth discount retailer is reportedly in early-stage talks to acquire Humana Inc., a health insurer valued at $41 billion (based on Thursday's after-hours trading price, which spiked on the late news). The potential merger comes on the heels of a December offer from drug-store chain and pharmacy-benefits manager CVS Health Corp. to buy insurer Aetna Inc. for $77 billion including debt -- and we mean a lot of debt (more on that later). There was also the $67 billion merger announced this month between Cigna Corp. and Express Scripts Holding Co., a similar pairing. (Tara Lachapelle and Max Nisen, 3/30)

Boston Globe: Psych Drug Research Is Stuck. Here’s How To Unstick It

For lack of a better term, drug development in the field of psychiatry is stuck — robbing patients and therapists of the precision tools needed to treat illnesses that can devastate lives. Although then-new drugs like Prozac helped unlock treatment of depression in the late 1980s, the next wave of blockbusters simply hasn’t materialized. ...But (Dr. Steven E.) Hyman, director of the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and a professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard University, and others are optimistic that new insights emerging from genetic research and from the federal BRAIN Initiative could eventually crack open the field. (4/1)

Bloomberg: Opioid Abuse Isn't 'Victimless.' What About The Kids?

The Donald Trump administration is being widely criticized for its get-tough approach to the nation’s opioid crisis. Targeting negligent doctors and pharmacists, and focusing on reducing the illegal drug trade -- a war that includes President Trump’s call to execute convicted drug dealers -- will not do much for those suffering from addiction, the critics say. Indeed, the Trump administration’s attitude seems to be at odds with popular opinion. (Naomi Schaefer Riley, 3/30)

WBUR: 'Faith Healing' And Chest Pain: Heart Controversy Points Up Confounding Power Of Reassurance

If doctors — and, more importantly, patients -- truly want to know what the best treatments are, we need more blinded studies with sham procedures and "hard outcomes" to eliminate the "faith healing" effect. For now, if you have stable angina, it’s worth asking if you really need that stent. (David Scales, 3/30)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: The Link Between Marijuana And Lung Disease

Does smoking marijuana cause lung cancer? Studies show conflicting results, so it depends on what data you peruse. Not all studies are created equal. While some have found evidence that links marijuana to lung cancer, other studies have found no connection. (Melissa Martin, 4/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Attack Of The Killer Cappuccino

Californians will soon get something besides milk and cinnamon with their coffee—a mandated warning that their morning pick-me-up may kill them. A Los Angeles Superior Court ruled Thursday against Starbucks and other cafes and gas stations, penalizing them because they couldn’t definitively prove that coffee doesn’t cause cancer. (3/30)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Cracking Down On Those Mostly Mythical Food Stamp Slackers

Republican members of the Missouri Legislature are intent on making sure that able-bodied adults without dependents have to work for their food stamps instead of slacking off. But the effort could be in trouble. It’s not really a very big problem, and lawmakers have doled out so many tax breaks there isn’t enough money to do it. Some lawmakers want to ignore federal rules and try it anyway. This is a terrible idea that can only lead to lawsuits. (4/1)

The Wall Street Journal: White Privilege For White Coats

Americans think they have a progressive political correctness problem, but the politicization of everything runs across the Western democracies. Witness the new code of conduct issued by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia, which oversees more than 389,000 health-care providers. The new code, published this month, requires nurses and midwives to uphold “culturally safe and respectful practices.” The board defines this as a “de-colonising model of practice” focused on “systemic and structural issues” and “challeng[ing] racism at personal and institutional levels.” (3/30)

The Wichita Eagle: National Public Health Week A Time To Remember Steps To Better Health

National Public Health Week begins Monday and it’s a great time to be appreciative of the people and organizations who give Americans opportunities to improve their physical and mental well-being. It’s also a time to remember even the smallest things enable us to be our healthiest. We can all be a part of a healthier community. Many decisions – immunizations, not using tobacco, moderate or no alcohol intake – are obvious and have been drilled into us our entire lives. But more and more, we’re learning smaller things – drink more water, get up from a desk and move around – can lead to better overall health. (3/30)

