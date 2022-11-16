Viewpoints: Pediatric Health Care Must Be Prioritized; Ideas For Tackling The Mental Health Crisis
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Boston Globe:
America Needs To Invest In Pediatric Health Care
Parents in New England are asking pediatricians if their sick child may end up transported long distances to find a hospital room. As the six presidents of the New England state chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we have witnessed pediatric hospital bed closures and shrinking pediatric workforces, leaving the region ill-prepared for even expected seasonal surges in illness. (Presidents of the New England Chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics, 11/16)
Stat:
Unseen Mental Health Experts: People With Mental Illness
When I was seven years old, I watched as police carted my father out of the house and took him away. He had severe bipolar disorder and was experiencing what I know now to be an “episode” of this mental illness. (Ken Duckworth, 11/16)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Limits On Abortion Education Could Push Students Elsewhere
Will prominent medical schools, such as the Ohio State University College of Medicine or Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, prevent medical students from accessing abortion education? Or will they ensure the future of reproductive care in Ohio by teaching future physicians about abortions? (Denisse Morales-Rodriguez, 11/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
There's Still Reason To Be Worried About A National Abortion Ban
After the midterms, reproductive rights supporters may be feeling some relief. Without Republican control of the Senate, any chance of Congressional approval of a national abortion ban has evaporated. But looking ahead to 2024, there is good reason to be worried. (Rene Almeling and Adora Svitak, 11/15)
Newsweek:
How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors
Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest. (Rep. Jan Schakowsky and Wendell Potter, 11/15)