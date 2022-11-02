Viewpoints: Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Looks Promising; The Pandemic Sparked An Unexpected Baby Boom
Bloomberg:
RSV Vaccine: Pfizer's Shot Succeeds Where Others Failed
As parents worry over the cases of RSV filling up pediatric hospitals in the US, finally some good news: Vaccines that protect newborns from the virus could be ready in time for next year’s season. (Lisa Jarvis, 11/1)
The Atlantic:
The Pandemic Spurred A Major Baby Bump
The surprise baby bump is worth celebrating, and worth studying to see if it contains any lessons for increasing fertility rates in the long run. (Jerusalem Demas, 11/2)
Stat:
Give Americans The Right To Save On Health Care
Dani Yuengling, a 35-year-old South Carolinian, had a family history of fatal breast cancer. So when she noticed a lump in one of her breasts, she immediately made an appointment to see her doctor. Though her biopsy was covered by insurance, she still had to pay $5,169 out of her own pocket. If she hadn’t used her insurance, Yuengling would have saved $3,000. (Jonathan Wolfson and Josh Archambault, 11/2)
Stat:
Excluding Race From Med School Admission Would Harm Health Care
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Monday in two cases that could eliminate race as a factor in university’s admissions processes...Should the court overturn its earlier ruling, the implications would be felt broadly across all sectors of society — including the health care system. (Lee Jones, 11/1)