Viewpoints: Pro-Choice Students Take Steps To Protect Rights; Plastic Chemicals Shown To Be Obesogens
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The Tennessean:
How Pro-Choice Young Adults Are Living In A Post-Roe V Wade World
Dobbs v. Jackson will impact youth and adults from conservative areas most due to the “trigger bans” which provide each state the ability to enact restrictions on abortion. This will have a bearing on my college peers and in other Southeast states. (Ilana Drake, 9/10)
Bloomberg:
Plastic Might Be Making You Obese
The global obesity epidemic is getting worse, especially among children, with rates of obesity rising over the past decade and shifting to earlier ages. In the US, roughly 40% of today’s high school students were overweight by the time they started high school. Globally, the incidence of obesity has tripled since the 1970s, with fully one billion people expected to be obese by 2030. (Mark Buchanan, 9/11)
The Atlantic:
How Masking Changed My Experience Of Being Deaf
I’m sorry for participating in the deaf apocalypse.” For a hearing friend and me, this line, delivered in sign language, became a running gag early in the pandemic. She and I had moved in as temporary “corona-roomies” during the spring of 2020. (Rachel Kolb, 9/11)
The Star Tribune:
Nurses Are Striking To Put Patients Before Profits In Our Hospitals
As bedside nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth, we have experienced firsthand the growing crisis of care in our hospitals. Patients are being treated in hallways or left to sit for hours in waiting rooms. They're waiting longer with their call lights on, for medication, or for help to visit the restroom. The consequences are undeniable — last year, adverse events for patients increased by 33%, meaning more patient falls, bed sores or fatalities within Minnesota hospitals. (9/9)
Stat:
Why Do People Decline Social Risk Assistance Their Doctors Offer?
After decades of research documenting the profound effects of social factors on health, such as income, education, employment, food security, and neighborhood, the health care sector has finally begun grappling with these so-called social drivers of health. (Caroline Fichtenberg and Emilia De Marchis, 9/12)