Viewpoints: Pros, Cons Of Reopening Schools This Fall; Other Leagues Will Follow Ivy League Decision To Cancel Sports

Editorial pages express views on safe ways to educate students and operate sports programs during the pandemic.

The Washington Post: If Trump Wants To Reopen Schools, Here’s What His Administration Needs To Do

Vice President Pence says it is “absolutely essential that we get our kids in the classroom for in-person learning.” His remarks Wednesday followed President Trump’s announcement that “we’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools” — and a follow-up tweet threatening to cut off funding if schools remain closed. Pence and Trump are right about the importance of in-person instruction. But the Trump administration can’t just set a timeline without committing to the necessary work to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers and their families. (Leana S. Wen, 7/8)

Fox News: Kids Should Go Back To School -- Guess Who Is Opposed To That Simple Idea

It seems like a pretty obvious position. But suddenly, it's not. Many people violently disagree with it for reasons that still are not clear, but definitely are not rational. ...So, who is opposed to opening schools? Take a guess. The teachers unions. The teachers unions' position on every question is always the same. They would like less work, no accountability, and much more pay. At least one chapter, the American Federation of Teachers is planning to go on strike if they have to work this fall. So many administrators and school districts have no choice but to obey their demands. (Tucker Carlson, 7/8)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Ignore Those 3 Million Virus Cases. Trump Says It's Time Kids Get Back To School.

The desire to get kids back into classrooms is not in dispute. Parents and pediatricians increasingly feel that children are suffering for lack of educational and social stimuli. Teachers want professional fulfillment. Taxpayers want to know their money isn’t being wasted on a bunch of empty buildings. And politicians mindful of November elections, including President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, are anxious to produce symbols of America’s economic revival.But no matter how overwhelming the desire, the simple scientific facts cannot be ignored: The pandemic continues to rage out of control, with conservative states in the South and West leading the country in new infections and hospitalizations. (7/8)

Tampa Bay Times: Re-Open Florida’s Schools Responsibly, But Re-Open Them

No local institution is more important than our public schools. Even as COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout Florida and Tampa Bay, school officials need to find a way for schools to open safely next month, with masks, social distancing, lower capacity on school buses, distance-learning as appropriate and whatever else is necessary to cut the danger to responsibly manageable levels. They also must plan for what happens when students and staffers inevitably test positive. Shutting down and starting over is not the answer. (7/9)

USA Today: College Football: Ivy League Decision Sure To Impact Other Conferences

On March 10, a day before the NBA shocked the nation by suspending operations due to a player’s positive coronavirus test, the Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournament.Two days later, the rest of the nation canceled every men’s and women’s basketball game, including the NCAA tournaments. On March 11, the Ivy League canceled all spring sports. A few days later, every college and high school in the country canceled all spring sports. On Wednesday afternoon, the Ivy League told schools that it was canceling football and other fall sports. If past is prologue, we will soon be hearing that the rest of the college sports world is considering canceling all fall sports. (Christine Brennan, 7/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription