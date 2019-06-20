Viewpoints: Reimagine The Roles Of Primary Care Physicians Or Keep Losing Them; Upcoming Demand For Health Care Workers Is Daunting

Editorial pages weigh in on these health care topics and others.

Stat: After Training In Primary Care, We Aren't Becoming Primary Care Docs

Nearly three years ago, we began training as primary care doctors in two residency programs at a Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital. We understood the value of longitudinal patient-doctor relationships and wagered that primary care would be the bedrock of this nation’s health care system. That was even after hearing the warnings: predictions of a national shortage of more than 44,000 primary care physicians (PCPs) by 2035, rampant physician burnout, and a workforce saddled with two hours of required documentation for every hour of patient care. Nevertheless, we felt inspired to join the front lines of health care. Yet when we finish our residencies on June 28, neither of us will be practicing traditional primary care. We are not alone in turning away from this field: Approximately 80% of internal medicine residents, including nearly two-thirds of those who specifically chose primary care tracks, do not plan to pursue careers in primary care. (Richard Joseph and Sohan Japa, 6/20)

Las Vegas Review Journal: Meeting Future Demand For Health Care Workers

Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat serving Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, has introduced the Health Providers Training Act 0f 2019. The measure is intended to address a national “shortage” of health care workers. “Our country faces a growing aging population,” a press release notes, “a rise in chronic diseases and increased behavioral health conditions — all of which contribute to a substantial need for a dynamic health care workforce that can meet the demands of today and tomorrow.” The congressman has a valid point. Baby boomers are fast approaching or in the midst of their retirement years. The market for in-home medical services is projected to grow from $108 billion in 2018 to $173 billion by 2026, according to Business Insider, outpacing every other medical sector. (6/19)

The Washington Post: How To Take On Bernie Sanders On Medicare-For-All

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who champions Medicare-for-all, will face nine fellow candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination next Thursday on the second night of the debates — most of whom don’t agree with his prescription. Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) are among those who will share the stage and who have pushed back against a system that would outlaw private insurance. I doubt Biden will want to “punch down” at Sanders, but Hickenlooper and Bennet could create buzz and enhance their vice presidential prospects by debunking Sanders’s idea. (Jennifer Rubin, 6/19)

USA Today: Joe Biden Can't Cure Cancer And There Were Scandals In The Obama Years

In a Trumpian-turn, the former vice president claimed that electing him would cure cancer. No, seriously."I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America. We're gonna cure cancer," he told a crowd in Ottumwa, Iowa. Right. The war on cancer goes back to Richard Nixon, and in the years since the National Cancer Act of 1971, we’ve made a ton of progress. But even five decades later, there’s not going to be a cure any time soon for one simple reason: Cancer isn’t one disease. It is a complex constellation of distinct ailments caused by a diverse mix of environmental and genetic factors. (David Mastio, 6/19)

The New York Times: Homes To Heal Trafficked Children

Lisbeth takes out her cellphone and flashes a picture of her foster daughter. Two years ago, the teenager was living on the streets near Miami. Her mother, who was addicted to drugs, would disappear for long stretches at a time, and her father was in jail. The 14-year-old girl would steal noodles and cold cuts from local bodegas to feed herself and her two half-siblings, aged 4 and 5. She wasn’t in school. Eventually, she was found by staff at the Florida Department of Children and Families, who determined that she was being sold for sex. Her legs were pocked with cigarette burns. “She doesn’t talk about the past,” Lisbeth said. (Rikha Sharma Rani, 6/19)

The Washington Post: Elizabeth Warren Has Lots Of Ideas. Bad Ideas.

The ascent of Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic race should warm the heart of any policy wonk. Her mantra is “I’ve got a plan for that,” and she has more than three times as many plans as any of the other 22 candidates. But while the Massachusetts senator is to be commended for her relentlessly serious campaign, it doesn’t necessarily mean her ideas are good or that they will help her defeat a lowbrow president. On both counts, there is ample room for skepticism. Warren’s big idea is the opposite of President Bill Clinton’s. In 1996, Clinton said “the era of big government is over.” Warren thinks it is just beginning. She wants to build 3 million new housing units and reduce rents by 10 percent. (Max Boot, 6/19)

The Hill: Harnessing The Power Of Community To Tackle The Issue Of Veteran Suicide

Veteran suicide is real and personal. When I was a young lieutenant in the Army, my soldiers and I believed that our communications section chief Sergeant First Class Terry Dennis was the strongest man in our unit. In our minds, he was invincible. But we never realized that he suffered from the invisible wounds of war. While still on active duty, Dennis killed himself.From 2008 to 2016, there were more than 6,000 veteran suicides each year, according to research conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2016, the suicide rate was 1.5 times greater for veterans than for nonveterans. (Miguel Howe, 6/19)

The New York Times: Time Is Running Out To Stop An Ebola Epidemic

Ebola is ravaging the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a country riven by violent conflict and neglected for decades by the international community. The World Health Organization has less than half of the $98 million it needs to confront the crisis. And the United States government has undermined its own experts with a slow-footed response and cumbersome aid restrictions. (6/19)

Los Angeles Times: A Plan To Clean Up L.A. And Help The Homeless? Get It Done Already

Finally, Los Angeles city officials are recognizing the urgent need to clean up the trash near homeless encampments. Both the trash that homeless people have nowhere to put and the garbage illegally dumped by businesses are a blight and health hazard for everyone in the city. Too bad our elected representatives had to be shamed into performing one of local government’s most basic duties. Under a $6-million plan laid out by city officials, sanitation workers would place trash receptacles in high-density homeless encampments and provide regular trash collection. In addition, a pilot program would be set up to employ homeless people to clean up trash in encampments, which is a great idea. There are homeless people sweeping dirt and trash away from their encampments right now. (6/20)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Former Health Leaders: It’s Time To Make Atlanta Smoke-Free

As doctors and former public servants who have worked as the Secretary of Health and Human Services and as U.S. Surgeons General, we are deeply invested in protecting the public health of American communities. That’s why we are voicing our support for the recently introduced City Council ordinance that would make all Atlanta workplaces smoke-free. (Louis Wade Sullivan, Vivek Murthy and David Satcher, 6/19)

Arizona Republic: School Safety Goes Far Beyond Hiring More Officers And Counselors

What does "school safety" really mean? Our schools face a number of security issues, such as guns, drugs, bullying, gangs and sexual assault. We must find solutions to all of these if we want to create a climate in which all students feel safe. (Joseph Erardi, Kristi Sandvik, Paul Penzone, Mark Joraanstad and Dick Foreman, 6/19)

