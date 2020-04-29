Viewpoints: Require Meat Plants To Build Safeguards Into Production Lines Or More Sickness Will Follow; Count The Ways The CDC Has Been Disappointing

Opinion writers focus on these pandemic issues and others.

Los Angeles Times: Trump's Meat Supply Fix Is A Recipe For Coronavirus Disaster

Dozens of beef, chicken and pork processing and packing plants have shut down across the nation as COVID-19 infections soar among workers. More plants are on the verge of closing on account of sick workers or facilities that need to be sanitized. Left with few buyers for their animals, farmers have begun to kill and dispose of healthy livestock while they wait for slaughterhouses to reopen. ...Unless plants are required to build coronavirus safeguards into their production lines, forcing them to stay open will be a recipe for disaster, not just for workers at the plant but for the communities in which they live. (4/29)

The Hill: As Slaughterhouse Workers Get Sick, Where Are The Food Regulators?

In the past few weeks, the meat industry has quickly emerged as a new hotbed for COVID-19. At least 80 meatpacking plants have been idled by the virus as workers crammed together are sickened. Farmers with no place to slaughter animals are euthanizing them en masse, and the bottleneck is causing major meat companies like Tyson Foods to warn of meat shortages, a prospect not faced by Americans in generations. With the food system under threat, where are the food regulators? (Sarah Sorscher, 4/28)

Stat: We Need The Real CDC Back, And We Need It Now

As political leaders discuss relaxing social distancing restrictions and opening up the economy again, a majority of Americans are concerned about whether it is safe to do so. They have fundamental questions about how the nation is doing, what will happen after it opens up, whether we will be able to keep people safe, and could we have to shut down again. As we struggle our way through this, an essential element is missing: strong, effective leadership from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the premier public health agency in the world. (Ashish K. Jha, 4/29)

New York Daily News: That Unmasked Man: Mike Pence Misleads By Example

Vice President Mike Pence, White House coronavirus task force chair, daily doler-out of advice to defeat what his boss calls the “invisible enemy,” Tuesday toured Minnesota’s world-renowned Mayo Clinic, a hospital packed to the gills with infected people and caregivers. He interacted with doctors, nurses and sick patients. And, on the day confirmed U.S. cases topped 1 million, he did it without wearing a face covering. (4/28)

The Hill: 'Phase One' And Sports Arenas Don't Mix

Last week, the Trump administration released the framework for states to use as they plan to restart the economy again... Phase one is extremely conservative, still emphasizing limiting private group gatherings to 10 or less, continuing physical distancing measures in public spaces, and minimizing non-essential travel. Schools and organized youth activities are to remain on hold. But within these guidelines are also the suggestion that large venues, including sporting venues, can begin to operate again under strict physical distancing guidelines. (Dr. Chad T. Carlson, 4/28)

Boston Globe: Exporting The Coronavirus Is Reckless

The continued deportations are especially hypocritical for a White House that has used the threat of spreading coronavirus to crack down on immigration — for instance, by suspending the issuance of some green cards. But by continuing deportations flights, it’s the Trump administration that risks spreading the disease across international borders. (4/29)

The Hill: Congress Must Now Address This International Coronavirus Threat

With the new relief bill passed by Congress, the coronavirus has inspired four different packages of emergency legislation in less than two months. The first one focused on prevention, preparation, and response. It was a costly recognition that the United States was caught unprepared against the known danger of the pandemic. Meanwhile, work on other legislation has been pushed back, and funding of vital priorities has been delayed. (Iain King, 4/28)

Dallas Morning News: Gov. Greg Abbott’s Plan To Reopen Texas Requires Extensive Coronavirus Testing And Tracing

The transition from sheltering in place was never going to be without complications. Indeed, there is a lot of uncertainty at this point and that is fully understandable. No one knows whether businesses can operate at reduced levels or whether customers will be comfortable to seek a sit-down meal or roam a mall for the first time in weeks. The shelter-in-place orders had to end at some point and the state had to formulate a strategy on how to safely refuel a stalling economy. To make Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening strategy work, testing and contact tracing to determine the virus’s spread also must be expanded quickly and efficiently. (4/29)

Dallas Morning News: Parkland Sees Rapid Increase In COVID-19 Cases With Most Intubations Yet

It is all but impossible to truly know where we stand in the fight against the coronavirus.Restrictive social distancing policies that have come at great economic cost clearly have helped lower infection rates across the country. In Dallas, we have not seen the surge in cases that officials rightly prepared for. But the growing sense that we are out of the woods as a community could be misleading, and one important data point shows us why. (4/28)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Addressing The Threat Of Gun Violence During At-Home Isolation

When governors across the nation began to close schools, a positive thought flickered through my mind that at least we’d see a respite in nationwide school shootings this year in addition to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. But as quickly as it entered my head, a sobering realization followed. In our need to protect our community from disease, we might trade one gun-violence problem for an uptick in a larger one: gun violence at home. People often harbor the false impression that school shootings are the top gun violence threats to children. In reality, they account for a small percentage of gun violence deaths. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Missouri. That means we must seriously look at guns in our houses since firearms are the second-leading cause of death among children and teens. (Cynthia Changyit Levin, 4/28)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Safely Resuming Classes Will Require Expert Advice, Not Presidential Musings.

As he tends to do, President Donald Trump on Monday injected an arbitrary and potentially dangerous proposition into the fight against the coronavirus. In a conference call with governors, he made the baffling suggestion to reopen schools before summer, reasoning that “young children have done very well in this disaster.” A few problems: One, as more information becomes available about this pandemic, it’s clear that the young aren’t as safe as once thought. Two, even kids who aren’t stricken can carry the virus asymptomatically, bringing it home to parents and grandparents. And, three, the school year is almost over. What, exactly, is the advantage in taking even a moderate risk of reopening now, only to have classes end in a few weeks? (4/28)

Kansas City Star: Missouri Could Pay A Steep Price For Gov. Mike Parson’s Rush To Reopen Businesses

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday released what he called a “phased approach” to relaxing coronavirus restrictions in the state.The order is dangerous at best. Parson said thousands of Missourians can return to working and playing on May 4, although with some restrictions. (4/28)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Free Enterprise Is Responding Well To COVID Crisis

Over the last few weeks, the power of free enterprise has been on full display as companies around the world have shifted, planned, reprogrammed and adjusted to protect employees and customers across a very different economic landscape. At the same time, we have witnessed small businesses and gig workers struggle in the economic aftermath of coronavirus. Thankfully, government leaders at the local, state and federal levels moved swiftly to enact major legislation saving thousands of U.S. companies, their employees and families. Though the road ahead will be difficult, the combined forces of a democratic republic and free enterprise will overcome. (Chris Clark, 4/28)

