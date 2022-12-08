Viewpoints: Should Medical Schools Change The MCAT?; Proposed Medicare Cuts Will Be Disastrous
Editorial writers delve into these public health concerns.
The Washington Post:
Med Schools Should De-Emphasize Standardized Admissions Tests
The American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) currently mandates that medical school admissions teams include the MCAT score among the many variables they use in evaluating applicants. (Alessandro Hammond and Cameron Sabet, 12/7)
Stat:
Health Care Will Get Even More Dysfunctional After January 1
Doctors across the country, especially those in primary care, have been up in arms about Medicare’s proposed cuts in reimbursement that are scheduled to go into effect on January 1. They are concerned — rightfully so — that these cuts will be ruinous to their practices and compromise the care they can provide to their patients. (Greg Jasani, 12/8)
The Washington Post:
Three Viruses Are Waging An Attack. But You Don't Have To Surrender.
The epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina spared no words this week in noting that the United States is awash in viruses, with covid-19, RSV and influenza all rising together. (12/7)
The CT Mirror:
Endometriosis And The Barriers To Care
Endometriosis is a debilitating disease– body, mind and spirit. For those with endometriosis, endometrial-like tissue grows outside the uterus. Nearby reproductive organs are often affected but the disease has been found in every major organ system. Tissue can grow on or around a person’s ovaries, fallopian tubes, and beyond. (Jillian Gilchrest, 12/7)
USA Today:
America Has A Mental Health Crisis. Jail Isn’t The Answer.
People living with mental illness and their loved ones deserve more. We need law enforcement, prosecutors, health experts and community leaders to come together to chart a new way forward in responding to mental health crises. And a recently released national toolkit offers a road map for how we find our way there. (Sarah George, Miriam Krinsky and Brendan Cox, 12/8)
The Washington Post:
China’s Covid Policy Failed. But Don’t Get Cocky. So Did America’s.
The United States has the highest number of confirmed deaths from the pandemic: more than 1.1 million. By comparison, if official statistics are to be believed, just 5,235 Chinese have died of the disease. (Max Boot, 12/7)
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
In The Face Of Rising Gun Violence, Ambulances Should Carry Blood
Carrying blood in local ambulances would save lives. Given Pittsburgh’s rise in gun violence, it’s imperative that Emergency Medical Services get the resources to do it. Transporting blood in ambulances has already saved lives in a few cities across the country, including San Antonio, over the last four years. Currently, Pittsburgh EMS uses saline to replace fluids. It’s effective, but not as effective as whole blood. (12/7)