The New York Times:
How Would You Feel About A 100-Year-Old Doctor?
I read an article recently about a 100-year-old doctor named Howard Tucker who is still practicing medicine in Cleveland. Dr. Tucker began working as a neurologist in 1947, when Harry Truman was president. (Sandeep Jauhar, 11/28)
Newsweek:
Most Maternal Deaths Are Preventable. Why Aren't We Preventing Them?
As global maternal mortality declines, the U.S. is the only developed country where it's on the rise. (Adrianne Nickerson and Elaine Purcell, 11/28)
Newsweek:
Abortion Saved My Life. That's Why I Voted For John Fetterman
6 weeks into my pregnancy, my doctor told me some heartbreaking news: My fetus could not survive outside the womb due to a fatal medical complication. This was a baby that I desperately wanted. (Victoria Schiano, 11/28)
Newsweek:
Biden's Mystifying Failure To Back Next-Generation Vaccines
While many Americans live lives that closely resemble 2019, the failure to prioritize investment in new vaccines and treatments means that the situation remains both far worse than it could be, and deeply vulnerable to another variant that could upend the rickety apple cart of relative normalcy. (David Faris, 11/28)
VC Star:
Science, Misinformation And Health
Science uncovers new information that may refine or even contradict prior teachings, sometimes so ingrained as to be dogma. It’s called learning. If new data arise that change a prior precept, it does not mean that doctors were lying before, or were ignorant, or other negative characterizations of experts who alter their positions based on new evidence. (Dr. Irving Kent Loh, 11/26)