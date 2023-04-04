Viewpoints: States Can And Should Protect Free Preventive Care; Endometriosis Needs New Treatment
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Boston Globe:
Enshrine Affordable Care Act Protections Into State Law
In the latest chapter in the legal war against Obamacare, a ruling Thursday by a Texas judge imperils the availability of certain HIV drugs, cancer screenings, and other preventive care without insurance copays that have been provided under the landmark law. (4/4)
Stat:
Hormonal Contraceptives Don’t Actually Treat Endometriosis
At 14, after nearly three years of haunting the local urgent care clinic because of my intense menstrual periods, a doctor wrote a script that would alter the course of my life. It was for the birth control pill. (Tracey Lindeman, 4/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Has Challenges In Need Of Bold Ideas
Providing healthcare in rural areas has always been difficult. Current industry trends—shaky finances, the potential elimination of inpatient services in exchange for a reimbursement boost and operating bonus, and medical school graduates’ need to make more money to pay down student loans—make the challenge harder. And the rural healthcare issue is just one of many facing the industry. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Tackling Substance Use Disorder From Different Angles
The healthcare industry is facing a wide variety of challenges—and solutions aren’t always straightforward. Each month, Modern Healthcare asks leaders in the field to share their thoughts on the sector’s thorny issues. (Dr. Kenneth Stoller and Marvin Ventrell, 4/3)