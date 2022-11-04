Viewpoints: Steps For Teaching Teens To Manage Their Health; US Pediatric Emergency Care Is Failing
The Washington Post:
How To Let Your Teen Take Control Of Their Disease Management
My daughter was a high school senior when I first caught her skipping respiratory therapy. (Abby Alten Schwartz, 11/3)
Stat:
U.S. Needs To Expand Capacity For Pediatric Emergency Care
"Mommy. Daddy. I can’t breathe.” Waking up to those words is terrifying for any parent. For me as a pediatric emergency physician, it was especially scary coming from my 8-year-old son while on a trip in rural New York, hours from a specialized pediatric emergency department dedicated to the care of children. (Marc Auerbach, 11/3)
The Hill:
Home Care Is An Integral Part Of The Health Care Industry — Cuts Will Devastate Access To Care
The reality is for more than 50 years, the home care industry has stood at the ready, but only in the past three years has it become abundantly clear that home-based health care clinicians are integral to how this country can meet the increase in health care demand. (Jennifer Sheets, 11/3)
Stat:
Taking Action When Recommendations Breach Public Health
Medical practitioners and public health officials work within boundaries that, when crossed by others, can harm the people they are entrusted to protect. When these red lines are crossed, the medical and scientific community can — and should — speak out against it. (Scott Rivkees, 11/4)
Stat:
HHS's Rule Prohibiting Discrimination Via Algorithm Needs Work
The Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule to prohibit clinical algorithms from discriminating against individuals based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. It is an important step toward addressing an urgent issue. (Ashley Beecy, Steve Miff and Karandeep Singh, 11/3)