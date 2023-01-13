Viewpoints: Steps We All Can Take To Protect The Immunocompromised; Ideas To Fix The ER Crisis
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
We Need To Do More To Assist The Immunocompromised
Public health policy is complicated because it requires balancing the needs of various groups. Nearly every policy will be perceived as too restrictive to some and too permissive to others. Asking everyone to forgo all indoor socialization is not reasonable, nor are perpetual mask requirements in all settings. (Leana S. Wen, 1/12)
The Boston Globe:
The Deplorable Conditions In The Emergency Department
Emergency departments are not equipped to care for patients for an extended period, even as they are increasingly called to do so. Throughout my son’s two-day stay, there was only a commode available for the severe gastrointestinal problem that plagued him and exacerbated the symptoms of his rare genetic disorder. (Rikleen, 1/13)
The Baltimore Sun:
‘Hands-Off’ Approach To Medical Exams Potentially Deadly
Corporate medicine has not only taken over the physician-patient relationship, but it has impacted patient safety so negatively that potentially deadly outcomes are more common. (Deborah Herchelroath, 1/11)
Stat:
More Nurses: The Smart Way To Save Lives, Money — And Nurses
Although the 7,000 New York City nurses who went on strike this week reached a deal with their health systems on Jan. 12, nurse staffing levels will continue to be a problem in New York City and in hospitals across the country. The New York nurses are just the latest group to speak out about hospitals that have long minimized nursing staff, prioritizing profits over safety. It’s a strategy that many nurses like me find all too familiar. (Brigid Tonry, 1/12)
The Boston Globe:
COVID’s Not Exactly Back, Because It Never Went Away
Getting COVID in 2023 is so retro. It’s wrong to say COVID’s back, because it never went away. But, psychologically, in our house, we thought we had escaped the pandemic unscathed. Even though our house has resembled a hospital ward since 2020. (Kevin Cullen, 1/12)
Bloomberg:
Obesity Drugs For Kids? Why The New AAP Guidelines Make Sense
A leading organization of pediatricians is recommending that teens with obesity be offered weight-loss medication as part of a comprehensive treatment plan. (Lisa Jarvis, 1/12)
The Washington Post:
How The FDA Got Too Cozy With Alzheimer's Drugmaker Biogen
The Food and Drug Administration’s process for scrutinizing new drugs is unrivaled in the world, and the American people expect it to demand a high standard for safety and efficacy. But a congressional oversight staff report released Dec. 29 on the application of Biogen for its Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, highlights serious lapses by the company and agency. Their cozy dealing undermines public trust. (1/11)
Stat:
Insurers Subvert Long-Term Addiction Treatment Success
Access to treatment for addiction has long plagued U.S. health systems. Why? Two reasons: It is expensive, and the long-term value of addiction treatment is often disregarded by insurance companies and other payers. (Nick Hayes, 1/13)