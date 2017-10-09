Viewpoints: Stopping Gun Violence; Helping Patients Once They Leave The Hospital

A selection of opinions on health care from around the country.

Modern Healthcare: Bad Advice For Chaotic Times

These all-too-frequent outbursts of individual insanity-for some reason these attacks with automatic rifles are never called an act of terror-continue to be our No. 1 public health crisis. Tens of thousands of innocent people-the wounded, family members, neighbors, friends-will suffer a lifetime of physical and emotional scars because of these senseless acts of slaughter. Yet our elected leaders can't summon up the courage to do something about it. The National Rifle Association's chokehold on American politics appears resistant to even the most repugnant reality. (Merrill Goozner, 10/7)

Modern Healthcare: It's Time To Take Action And End The Gun Violence Epidemic

One of our country's longest-running and most inadequately addressed health challenges reared its ugly head last week in Las Vegas. The gun violence epidemic that kills over 33,000 people each year produced the largest outbreak in modern history in last week's mass slaughter, leaving 58 dead and nearly 500 injured. This epidemic is growing. In the past 477 days, there have been 521 mass shootings. But those numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. On an average day, 91 people are killed with a firearm, seven of them children, with another 200 injured. Many of these tragedies are preventable. The most important question now: When are we going to act to stop this epidemic? (Georges Benjamin, 10/7)

Modern Healthcare: Guest Commentary: UMC CEO VanHouweling On Community-Wide Teamwork Amid Tragedy In Las Vegas

In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, Las Vegas continues to mourn and the wounded continue to heal as our community demonstrates an unparalleled level of unity in the face of an unspeakable tragedy. As our team at University Medical Center continues to treat victims of this horrific shooting, we find strength in the tremendous outpouring of local and national support for our patients and their families. (Mason VanHouweling, 10/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: Helping Patients Lead Normal Lives Almost As Important As Fighting Disease

Life for patients extends beyond the sterile corridors of the hospital, and careful consideration of these factors and potential solutions — including consolidating treatments, coordinating appointments with other providers, and providing resources for patients and families, both medical and financial — can make all the difference in the world. It’s time to look beyond the conventional understanding of what it means to treat, be treated, and establish patient-centered policies. (Jacquelyn Corley, 10/6)

Omaha World-Herald: State Must Continue Improving Its Medicaid System

It’s vital that the state manage these millions of Medicaid claims in a timely and efficient manner so that needed services are rendered and providers are compensated. Nebraska has about 228,000 Medicaid recipients. At the start of the year, Nebraska launched a new system, called Heritage Health, for handling most Medicaid accounts. ... The arrangement so far has brought important positives, with better coordinated care and additional services, but also troubling negatives in some cases. At public hearings, some providers and clients have vented their frustration, describing failure to be paid, long lag times and other problems. (10/9)

