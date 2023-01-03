Viewpoints: Strep Vaccine Sorely Needed; Measuring Heart Rate Variability At Home Now Easily Done
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
500,000 People Die Of Strep A Every Year. Why Isn’t There A Vaccine?
More people die of strep A than measles, rotavirus, whooping cough, tetanus, and bacterial meningitis (all vaccine-preventable). Why? There is no vaccine. (Jerome Kim and Andrew Steer, 12/31)
Bloomberg:
The Most Important Health Metric Is Now At Your Fingertips
Heart rate variability (HRV) offers insights into recovery from illness, injury or exercise, can track levels of physical and emotional stress, and even act as a predictor of cardiac failure. Advances in technology, including image sensors, now make HRV measurement accessible to anyone with a chest strap or smartphone. (Tim Culpan, 1/2)
Stat:
Better Data On Gender Identity Can Improve LGBTQ+ Health
Over the past three years, many Americans learned more about epidemiology than they ever knew before. But professionals and everyday observers alike are running up against one of the most significant problems in the world of health care data science: the available information is rarely complete enough, granular enough, or timely enough to effectively answer the question “What does this actually mean for me?” (Matthew Schabath and C.K. Wang, 1/3)
Bloomberg:
Cancer Vaccine Hunt Makes Progress, Finally
The long-awaited cancer vaccine revolution is getting a little closer to reality. New data from Moderna Inc. and Merck & Co. suggest that after decades of failures, researchers are finally figuring out the right way to design a vaccine that can teach immune cells how to recognize and combat tumors. (Lisa Jarvis, 12/30)
The CT Mirror:
Climate Doomism Hurts Young People's Mental Health
We’re doomed. Or at least this is the sentiment surrounding climate change and global warming that infiltrates news and social media outlets — so much so that “doomism” is now a coined term. It describes the belief that we are past the point of no return with respect to addressing the environmental crisis earth finds itself in. (Elizabeth Jadovich, 1/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Biomedical, Healthcare Leaders Must Work To Build Diverse Workforces
Providers and healthcare companies are more aware than ever of the value of having a diverse and inclusive workforce. But they cannot simply post a job opening and hope applicants from underrepresented groups show up at their doorstep, especially at a time when skilled workers are in high demand and in short supply. (Tracie Locklear, Kathryn Dickerson and Kafui Dzirasa, 1/2)
The Washington Post:
China’s Covid Explosion Shows Why We Need A Genomic Early Warning Radar
The U.S. government’s decision to require inbound air passengers from China to show a negative test for the coronavirus starting Jan. 5 might reassure the public, but is probably of limited practical use. (12/31)