Viewpoints: Studying ME/CFS May Hold The Answers For Long Covid; Genetic Mutation Protects Some From Covid
Opinion writers examine covid, polio and abortion.
Chicago Tribune:
Could Studying Another Chronic Condition Demystify Long COVID-19?
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.5 million people in the U.S. were estimated to have myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS, with an annual economic impact of $36 billion to $51 billion. Due to COVID-19, the total ME/CFS prevalence could rise to between 5 million and 9 million people. This would cause the annual U.S. economic impact to rise to $149 billion to $362 billion in medical expenses and lost income. (Leonard Jason, Hector Bonilla, Benjamin Natelson and Monica Verduzo Gutierrez, 9/12)
NPR:
So You Haven't Yet Caught COVID. Does That Make You A Superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. (Michaleen Doucleff, 9/12)
The Boston Globe:
The Landmines Long COVID Leaves Behind
Schell, 21, recently found his way to one of our Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction and Survivorship Center’s free long COVID support groups at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He explained to me that in the nearly two years since he had mild COVID in the prevaccine era, “Not only can I not run anymore, I’ve also lost everything I hoped for. Who I envisioned myself to be is largely a past idea. It’s just a monumental loss of a dream.” (Wes Ely, 9/12)
Stat:
Vaccine Guarantees Can Help Prevent The Resurgence Of Polio
Health officials are advocating for improving domestic vaccination rates to prevent a resurgence of polio, as they should. But this is only part of the solution. Expanding the vaccine supply is the other part. Without a reliable vaccine supply, there’s no way to ensure all children are vaccinated. (Awi Federgruen, 9/13)
The Colorado Sun:
No, Abortion Restrictions Will Not Outlaw Miscarriage Care
In overruling Roe and Casey, the U.S. Supreme Court challenged the people of the country and their elected state representatives to democratically address abortion jurisprudence. This is predicated on an honest discussion of abortion and the implications of abortion restrictions. (Catherine J. Wheeler, M.D. and Thomas J. Perille, M.D., 9/13)