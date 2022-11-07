Viewpoints: Take These Steps Now To Prepare For Future Pandemics; Ending Roe Has Had Dire Consequences
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
USA Today:
COVID Testing Failures Show US Needs To Rethink Pandemic Response
When the first U.S. case of monkeypox infection was detected in May, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory had a test already in place. The assay was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention years before in anticipation of such an outbreak and distributed to members of the Laboratory Response Network, a group of governmental public health labs prepared for high-priority public health emergencies. (Scott J. Becker, 11/5)
The New York Times:
I Write About Post-Roe America Every Day. It’s Worse Than You Think.
This past summer, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I started publishing a daily newsletter tracking abortion news, following everything from state bans to stories of women denied vital health care. After months of writing about abortion, it’s clear that stripping this right from half of Americans has had a swift, damaging and pervasive impact. (Jessica Valenti, 11/5)
Scientific American:
How Medical Systems Can Help People Vote
Hospitals and community health centers are cornerstones of our communities. (Ilan Shapiro, Shweta Namjoshi and Olivia S. Morris, 11/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Say What? Public Health Leaders Must Improve Their Messaging On The Pandemic
Heading into the third winter since COVID-19 emerged in the U.S., public health leaders have an abundance of information about the deadly virus. How it spreads and how to stop it. What they haven’t yet figured out is how to communicate this information effectively. (11/6)
Stat:
My Decision To Leave Medicine Hooked Me Back In
The morning was crisp and still dark as I sat in my car in the hospital lot, summoning the will to open the door and leave for my shift in the emergency department. Like many frontline providers in early 2021, I felt pancaked by the two pandemic surges — emotionally and morally. (Jay Baruch, 11/7)