Viewpoints: The Pain Of Health Care Expenses; An ADA Anniversary In The Era Of Trump
Stat:
'How Painful Is The Cost Of Your Health Care?'
On a scale of 0 to 10, how painful is the cost of your health care?” That’s a question all physicians should ask their patients, and one that has become increasingly more relevant in everyday patient care due to the relentlessly rising costs of health care and prescription drugs. These are now compounded by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Ted M. Burns, A. Gordon Smith and Jason L. Crowell, 7/23)
USA Today:
A Wistful 30th ADA Anniversary With Trump, Who Doesn't Care About People With Disabilities
Thirty years ago this Sunday, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act. The anniversary takes place at a dark moment. We have never had a president as hostile to people with disabilities as President Donald Trump. (John J. Pitney Jr., 7/24)
The Washington Post:
Kim Kardashian West Just Performed A Public Service
I never thought I’d begin a column by praising Kim Kardashian West, but I do so today. Arguably the world’s most famous-for-being-famous celebrity, Kardashian West performed a valuable public service this week by talking openly about the helplessness family members can feel when trying to cope with a loved one’s mental illness. (Eugene Robinson, 7/23)
Fox News:
Joe Biden's Lackadaisical Coronavirus, Climate And Economic Ideas
Take the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s appearance Monday as Joy Reid’s inaugural guest on her new MSNBC show. Ms. Reid began by encouraging Mr. Biden to pummel President Trump on the coronavirus, which he did with gusto. “There’s no leadership,” Mr. Biden thundered. “He has no idea what to do. Rather than challenge him on that, Ms. Reid asked Mr. Biden what he would do differently as president. His answer sounded good initially but doesn’t amount to much. (Karl Rove, 7/23)
The Baltimore Sun:
Trump’s Questioning Of Biden’s Mental Acuity Is Risky
Mr. Trump’s bragging about his test results may simply be part of his strategy to cast presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “not all there.” But it’s hard to fathom why the Trump campaign thinks this is a shrewd gambit. (Jonah Goldberg, 7/24)
San Antonio Express-News:
Stop Medicare Reimbursement Cuts
Unfortunately, there is a further financial strain looming on the horizon, and this one is entirely preventable. As it stands today, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plans to cut reimbursements for surgeons for certain procedures starting in January. While this rule was misguided before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is untenable in this environment. (John Calhoon, 7/23)
Stat:
Don't Erase Bebe Moore Campbell From Minority Mental Health Month
The U.S. health care system has long neglected minority mental health. It continues to do so during this time of coronavirus-wrought isolation, economic hardship, and social unrest. Paying homage to he-roes and she-roes in the long struggle for equal rights in mental health care offers hope. (Annelle Primm, Courtney Lang and Keris Jan Myrick, 7/24)