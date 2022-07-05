Viewpoints: The Punishment Phase Of Ending Roe Has Begun; Post Roe, Don’t Assume Online Privacy
NBC News:
America Is Waking Up To The Nightmare Of Women Being Jailed For Abortions
What do you do when the U.S. Supreme Court says your past reproductive choices could have earned you a prison sentence? As women who have had abortions, that is the question we ask ourselves after the court threw out 50 years of precedent that protected the right to abortion care when it reversed Roe v. Wade last month. (Aliyah Tihani Salim and Shivana Jorawar, 7/3)
The Washington Post:
After Dobbs, Digital Privacy Is More Important Than Ever
In the 21st century, our phones might know we are pregnant before the people closest to us do — a reality that, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has become more dangerous than ever. (7/4)
The New York Times:
I’m Terrified For My Patients Now That Roe Is Gone
My wife and I practice in medical fields — obstetrics and pediatrics — that should be filled with happiness. And often they are, though we have selected sub-specialties that are often shrouded in sadness — high-risk obstetrics for me, and pediatric oncology for my wife. We have both watched children die while held in their mother’s arms. (David N. Hackney, 7/5)
The Boston Globe:
It’s Time To Put Abortion Clinics On Federal Land
Immediately following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the Biden administration to act boldly. One of her requests was for the administration to use federal lands in antiabortion states to provide abortion care. (David S. Cohen, Greer Donley and Rachel Rebouche, 7/1)
Houston Chronicle:
An IUD Saved Me. Supreme Court Should Leave Contraceptive Rights Alone
Earlier this month, I turned 50, not exactly the prime child-bearing age of someone you’d think would be fretting over the Supreme Court’s ruling. But anyone reading between the lines — or in the case of Justice Clarence Thomas, the actual, literal lines of his concurring opinion — knows that there’s no guarantee this court will stop with abortion. (Lorie Ruiz, 7/1)
Los Angeles Times:
Abortion Ban 'Exceptions' Cannot Protect Life
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade has already set into motion legal processes to criminalize abortion in at least 15 states, with immediate and catastrophic health consequences for pregnant people. (Jocelyn Viterna, 7/5)