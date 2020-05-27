Viewpoints: U.S. Is Once Again Failing Native Americans, Other Minorities On Health Care

Editorial pages focus on these pandemic topics and others.

The Washington Post: The Federal Government Fiddles As Covid-19 Ravages Native Americans

For generations, the federal government has failed to honor its promises to Native American people. Now, covid-19 is ravaging Native communities, killing young people and elders alike, and devastating tribal economies. We are fighting in Congress to ensure that sovereign Native nations have the resources needed to protect the health and well-being of their citizens during this pandemic. The novel coronavirus’s terrible impact in Indian Country underscores that the federal government must live up to its unique legal and moral obligations to Native nations and act as a partner to help build security and resiliency for the future. (Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Deb Haaland, 5/26)

The Hill: A COVID-19 Recovery For All: Ensuring Equity As Communities Reopen

As U.S. cities and counties take steps to reopen, the COVID-19 economic crisis continues to impact some in our society far more than others. By July, 1 in 4 U.S. small businesses may close permanently. Americans of color, already suffering higher infection rates, often make up most of the workforce in hard-hit sectors like hospitality and personal care. While local governments across the country are leading the charge to counter these uneven impacts, more help is necessary. We as a nation must support local government COVID-19 recovery efforts with robust, flexible aid to counties and cities so that everyone can get back on their feet. (Marc Ott, 5/26)

The Detroit News: Pandemic Tells Painful Story Of Inequality

This global pandemic is a worldwide tragedy on so many levels for so many people, and the full impact is still an unknown. But what is not unknown is one undeniable, shameful story of inequality, of lost opportunity, of wasted minds and hearts, and of unnecessary pain and suffering. We need only to look at the statistics: COVID-19, while devastating families across the nation with illness and deaths, is hitting communities of color especially hard. The reasons for this have been in front of us for years. Coronavirus has emphasized a lack of equal access to work, health care and a safe environment. (Rory Gamble, 5/26)

Arizona Republic: Why We Can't Return To Pre-COVID-19 America

When and how can we ‘return to normal?’ I say we shouldn’t. Because “normal” isn’t working for most Americans and COVID-19 has made that dramatically more evident.Before coronavirus, the income gap had already hit a historic high and American upward mobility a historic low. And systemic maldistribution of social goods such as nutrition, health care, education have exacerbated the inequality. COVID-19 preys upon the vulnerabilities and pre-existing conditions of both the human bodies - and the societies – that it infects and has written the tale of two quarantines. (Fred DuVal, 5/24)

The New York Times: Why Aren’t Republicans Trying To Please Voters?

Does the Republican Party have a death wish? Its most prominent leaders — particularly President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader — have dug themselves into positions that defy all conventional rules of electoral survival. In an election year, even ideologically extreme politicians should try to do popular things and avoid doing unpopular things — if for no other reason than so that they can resume pursuing their extreme goals after Election Day. (Jacob S. Hacker and Paul Pierson, 5/27)

The Hill: Incentives For COVID Recovery: A Single-Edged Sword?

Apparently, for Mitch McConnell, “incentives” are for employees, not employers. When the Senate majority leader assesses policies for getting the economy up and running, he seems to have very different movies playing in his head depending on whom the policy targets. When he thinks about extending the CARES Act’s enhanced unemployment benefits beyond July, he evidently sees in his mind’s eye the chuckling furtive loafer, feet up on the coffee table, joint a-roll, who’s figured out that he can make more staying home than clocking in. When he thinks about shielding employers from COVID-related liability – and what this will do to the incentive to safeguard the workplace – the screen goes black-and-white, the fuzzy electric guitars become violins and the camera closes in on the principled homespun business owner willing to sacrifice profits to go the extra mile to insure his workers are safe. (Chris William Sanchirico, 5/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: Most Of Our Present Sacrifices Pale Against Those We Honor Today

This Memorial Day, the iconic graveside flags honoring those who gave their lives for the country stand alongside a fun-house-mirror image of such patriotic commemorations: the Stars-and-Stripes-swaddled protesters loudly refusing to sacrifice so much as another mani-pedi, church picnic or mattress sale for their fellow Americans. (5/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription