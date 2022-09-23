Viewpoints: US Abortion Bans Are Stricter Than Most Of Europe; Gender Care Is Care, And Shouldn’t Be Hated
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
No, Abortion Laws In Europe Do Not Align With U.S. Restrictions
Three months after the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion in the United States shocked people across Europe, Republican lawmakers have astonished Europeans again with claims that 47 of 50 European countries ban abortion after 15 weeks. (Leah Hoctor, 9/22)
Stat:
Gender-Affirming Care Should Be Embraced, Not Met With Vitriol
As a pediatrician and a parent of a transgender son, I have become increasingly alarmed by the level of vitriol in the U.S. surrounding the provision of gender-affirming care to children and adolescents. (Carole Allen, 9/23)
The Washington Post:
The 988 Suicide Help Line Is Saving Lives
For too long, there hasn’t been an easy, safe way for someone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis to get immediate help. Fortunately, that appears to be changing thanks to 988. (Hannah Wesolowski, 9/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Providers’ ESG Efforts Can Help Tackle Thorny Public Health Issues
“This is not something that we can mandate on our own.” It’s a sentiment that could apply to so much in healthcare. But in this case, it’s one of the many quotes in our compelling cover story, which delves into a complicated topic: how to keep medical supplies and devices safe for patients without potentially sickening people through the processes used to sterilize those products. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 9/20)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Can Vaccines Prevent Transmission Of Covid-19?
The continuing spread of SARS-CoV-2 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. What physicians need to know about transmission, diagnosis, and treatment of Covid-19 is the subject of ongoing updates from infectious disease experts at the Journal. (Eric J. Rubin, M.D., Ph.D., Lindsey R. Baden, M.D., and Stephen Morrissey, Ph.D., 9/22)