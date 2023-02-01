Viewpoints: Using ChatGPT In Health Care Is Risky; China Wasn’t Prepared To End Covid Lockdowns
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Stat:
Promises — And Pitfalls — Of ChatGPT-Assisted Medicine
Not long after the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot, the application went viral. Five days after its release, it had garnered 1 million users. Since then, it has been called world-changing, a tipping point for artificial intelligence, and the beginning of a new technological revolution. (Rushabh H. Doshi and Simar S. Bajaj, 2/1)
The New York Times:
We Wanted China’s ‘Zero Covid’ To End, But Not Like This
For three years, China’s people were told that Covid had to be controlled. But the government suddenly reversed course not long after street protests broke out in November over the escalating human and economic costs of that approach. But little was done to prepare us for what came next. (Lucy Meng, 2/1)
The Washington Post:
Biden Is Right To End The National Emergency For Covid-19
More than three years after the first case of covid-19 was diagnosed in the United States, President Biden announced on Monday that the national emergency to combat the coronavirus will end on May 11. (Leana S. Wen, 1/31)
The Tennessean:
Why Tennessee's HIV Funding Decision Imperils Lives And Public Health Infrastructure
Tennessee's decision to decline $9 million in federal funding for our state’s HIV program brings attention to an infectious disease against which remarkable scientific advances have been made over the last 40 years. (1/31)
Prison Journalism Project:
How I Became Toothless In Prison
The wait for dentures in prison can be months to years long. On the plus side, you get really interesting blended food to eat while you wait. I didn’t put “living in prison” on my bucket list of things I wanted to do before I die, but here I am. (Randy Hansen, 1/31)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
6.8 Million Americans Will Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1
Health-care coverage for millions of Americans is barreling toward a cliff. When the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives and the economy, millions of Americans lost their jobs and their health insurance. (Kevin B. Mahoney and Madeline Bell, 2/1)
Stat:
MCODE: Learning From Everyone With Cancer
Locked behind the firewalls of proprietary systems sits a treasure trove of data that could help diagnose heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other conditions faster and more accurately and better treat people with them. But there it sits, largely untapped, because the electronic health record infrastructure was never designed to let organizations easily share data. (Jay J. Schnitzer, 2/1)