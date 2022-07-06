Viewpoints: We’re Ready For Monkeypox Thanks To Vaccines; Constitution Must Protect Health Care
Opinion writers weigh in on monkeypox and abortion issues.
Stat:
Monkeypox Vaccine Shows The Value Of Investing In Preparedness
After living through the Covid-19 epidemic, many people around the world reacted to the sudden spread of monkeypox with understandable dismay. But while researchers and public health experts are still learning more about this outbreak, there is one critical distinction between monkeypox and Covid-19: a safe and effective vaccine has been ready and on the shelf from the start. (Paul Chaplin, 7/6)
Columbus Dispatch:
Why Is There No Constitutional Right To Health Care, Abortion?
Now that the Supreme Court has declared that in the U.S., women no longer have a constitutional right to abortions, I guess it’s time to ask the obvious: Why was the right to abortion not based on the right to health care? (Lawson, Wulsin, 7/6)
Modesto Bee:
Unintended Consequences Of Roe Reversal For Women, Children
“Please refer me.” Marie was a 35-year-old woman in her first pregnancy. Though it was unexpected, she was thrilled to find out about the pregnancy. Due to her age, she was given early genetic testing and had several early scans, which showed a normally progressing pregnancy. (Maya Nambisan, 7/3)
Arizona Republic:
Ghastly Ohio Case Shows How Abortion Also Would Be Banned For Raped 10-Year-Old In Arizona
When six members of the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, I wonder if the justices could have imagined the cruel and unnecessary trauma they were inflicting on a little girl in Ohio. I hope so. (EJ Montini, 7/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Women In Prison And Under Court Surveillance Will Suffer Under New Abortion Bans
As state abortion bans snap into effect after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, one group who will be most affected seems to be least discussed: women under criminal court control. (Kate Weisburd, 7/5)