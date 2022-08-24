Viewpoints: Will Latino Voters Save Reproductive Rights?: FDA Should Continue Push To Reduce Tobacco Use
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
MSNBC:
Democrats Need To Ignore History And Rally Latinos To Vote For Abortion Rights
Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, polls historically showed that Latinos in the United States were generally opposed to abortion. That opposition might be waning, if findings from a recent comprehensive poll of Latino voters are any indication. In a UnidosUS/Mi Familia Vota survey of 2,750 eligible Latino voters released Aug. 10, 76% of respondents agreed with the following statement: “No matter what my personal beliefs about abortion are, I think it is wrong to make abortion illegal and take that choice away from everyone else.” (Julio Ricardo Varela, 8/23)
Stat:
The U.S. Is At A Crossroads For Reducing Tobacco-Related Harms
Although cigarette smoking has steadily declined over the past several decades, thanks to a more educated and health-conscious society, new and existing combustible and noncombustible tobacco products continue to pose public health challenges. (Michael B. Farber and Anand Shah, 8/24)
The Tennessean:
Legislature's Attack On Primary Care Will Harm Every Tennessean
The Tennessee General Assembly continues to make our state an unhealthy place to live and a difficult place to practice medicine. The latest legislative attack on the health care community, made possible by the Supreme Court’s abandonment of stare decisis with the recent Dobbs decision, will affect the primary care of Tennesseans –even those who are not women seeking reproductive freedom. (Amy Gordon Bono, 8/23)
The CT Mirror:
Opinion: In CT And Beyond, Prioritize Primary Healthcare For All
The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (DHHS) initiative to Strengthen Primary Health Care, launched in September 2021, aims to establish a federal foundation that supports advancement toward a goal state of the practice of primary health care. (Howard A. Selinger M.D., 8/24)
Stat:
In Low-Income Countries, Investing In Pediatric Surgery Saves Lives
The devastation caused by malnutrition, HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria in low income countries is well known in the U.S. and other high-income countries, due in part to masterful marketing that has elevated these diseases into the collective consciousness — and convinced many people to open their wallets. But this narrow focus on fundraising and aid limits the public good that comes from investing in child health. (Shiza Abbasi and Carrie B. Dolan, 8/24)