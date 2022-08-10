Viewpoints: Would The Insulin Copay Cap Have Helped Or Hurt Patients?; Many Unaware Of Multiple Myeloma
Opinion writers examine the insulin copay cap, myeloma diagnoses in Black people, 'death panels,' and more.
Quartz:
The Insulin Copay Cap Was A Bad Idea Anyway
The Republican choice not to protect more Americans from high insulin prices will affect thousands of people. But even in its original formulation, the cap was not—as some Democrats have suggested—going to control the outrageous price of insulin in the US, nor was it offering a lifeline to the diabetic patients who suffer the most from insulin price gauging: the uninsured. (Annalisa Merelli, 8/9)
The Tennessean:
Support Black Patients Who Are Disproportionately Affected By Multiple Myeloma
African American lives are part of the myeloma tapestry and these lives are equally important, however long-standing disparities in the medical field serve as barriers for Blacks from diagnosis through treatment. (Marsha Calloway-Campbell, 8/8)
Stat:
Real-World Data Can Help Expedite The Drug Approval Process
My grandmother was diagnosed with dementia in the early 2000s. We started taking it seriously when she began letting strangers into her Brooklyn brownstone. (Elenee Argentinis, 8/10)
The Hill:
Addressing What’s Wrong With The Fee-For-Service System In Health Care
The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend includes the largest national investments in health care since passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Drug price reform and insurance subsidies will make health care more affordable and more accessible to millions of people. (Frederick Isasi, 8/9)
Stat:
Implant Recipients Shouldn’t Be Left In The Dark When A Device Maker Folds
Imagine having an impaired sense restored by an innovative device, only to suddenly lose that function again because the company that developed the device folded, or stopped supporting it and pivoted to other products. (Klaudia Jazwinska, 8/10)
The CT Mirror:
Has The U.S. Supreme Court Blessed 'Death Panels'?
Remember, during the fight over Obamacare, extremists’ “lie of the year” invoking “death panels” – the notion that government, rather than a patient and doctor, would decide whether to withhold treatment? This threat to our sense of liberty – to control decisions about our bodies – has now been blessed by the conservative Supreme Court majority in Dobbs emphatically removing any constitutional right underlying abortion. (Andy Schatz, 8/10)