Violence Against Indigenous Women Has Long Slipped Through The Cracks. These States Are Trying To Change That.

Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Minnesota, Arizona, California and Nebraska have formed task forces to investigate violence against indigenous women. Although advocates are wary that nothing will come from it, they're pleased with the first step.

NPR: 7 States Form Task Forces To Curb Rates Of Violence Against Indigenous Women

It's been seven years since passing boaters found Dawn Day's body floating in a lake on the high plains of Wyoming. Sitting next to each other on the couch, a warm breeze coming in through the screen door, her dad Gregory Day and her aunt Madeleine Day miss Dawn's laughter. "She was crazy," Madeleine Day says. "Crazy in a good way, huh?" Gregory Day says. "Make you laugh." (Edwards, 7/23)

In other news —

Modern Healthcare: Indian Health Service Hospital Reforms Urged By HHS

Two new HHS Office of the Inspector General reports identified major deficiencies in Indian Health Service management and policies that led to severe quality and safety problems, risky opioid prescribing and dispensing practices, and vulnerable information technology systems. In one study, the OIG found that IHS made significant improvements at one troubled South Dakota hospital following a seven-month closure of the emergency department in 2015 and 2016 due to quality of care and safety issues. (Meyer, 7/22)

In case you missed it: How The Eastern Cherokee Took Control Of Their Health Care

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription