Viral #Plandemic Video Promoting Unsubstantiated And Discredited Virus Claims Removed By Facebook, YouTube
The 26-minute video created by a discredited scientist doles out conspiracy theories and dangerous advice -- telling viewers that wearing a mask and washing hands increases the risk of contracting the coronavirus. The film was first pushed online by anti-vaccination disinformation peddlers and then by minor celebrities. Within hours it had been watched millions of times.
Reuters:
Facebook, YouTube Remove 'Plandemic' Video With 'Unsubstantiated' Coronavirus Claims
Facebook Inc and YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Inc’s Google, said on Thursday that they were removing a video that made medically unsubstantiated claims relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 26-minute video dubbed “Plandemic” went viral this week across social media platforms. It features Judy Mikovits, an activist among people who contend that many common vaccines are dangerous. (Culliford, 5/7)
NBC News:
As '#Plandemic' Goes Viral, Those Targeted By Discredited Scientist's Crusade Warn Of 'Dangerous' Claims
A video from a discredited scientist promoting a hodgepodge of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus went viral across every social media platform Thursday. It was initially pushed by anti-vaccination disinformation peddlers, and then picked up steam when it was promoted by minor celebrities. In a matter of hours, the video became one of the most widespread pieces of coronavirus misinformation, drawing millions of views across major technology platforms. Its success underscores how misleading information about the coronavirus crisis continues to circulate, with some indications that growing fear and frustration are making conspiracy theories more appetizing to a larger audience. (Zadrozny and Collins, 5/7)
The Washington Post:
'Plandemic' Conspiracy Video Removed By Facebook, YouTube And Vimeo
The approximately 26-minute video was presented as an extremely long “trailer” for a full-length film titled “Plandemic” and features an extended interview with Judy Mikovits, a well-known figure in the anti-vaccination movement who has made various discredited claims about the effects of vaccines. A YouTube spokesperson said the company removes “content that includes medically unsubstantiated diagnostic advice for covid-19,” which includes the “Plandemic” video. A representative for Facebook said, “Suggesting that wearing a mask can make you sick could lead to imminent harm, so we’re removing the video.” (Andrews, 5/7)