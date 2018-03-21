Viral Video Of Patient In Gown Found On Street Leads To Baltimore Hospital Being Cited By Federal Regulators

The problem of hospitals "patient dumping" was spotlighted when the video showing a disoriented woman in just a hospital gown spread on social media. The University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown was cited for violating patient rights and safety rules.

The Baltimore Sun: Federal Regulators Say University Of Maryland Hospital Violated Rules In Patient Dumping Case

Federal regulators have cited the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown for violating patient rights and several patient safety and hospital management regulations related to a January incident in which a woman was discharged from its emergency room in just a hospital gown. The woman, who has been identified only as Rebecca, was found outside the hospital in frigid temperatures by a local psychotherapist who ran into her after leaving work. He called an ambulance and she was taken back to the emergency room and eventually put in a cab to a homeless shelter. (McDaniels, 3/20)

The Washington Post: Baltimore Hospital Faulted By Regulator After Mentally Ill, Half-Naked Woman Pushed Into Cold

In a widely viewed video circulated on social media in January, a mentally ill woman identified by her family only as Rebecca was removed from the University of Maryland Medical Center by security guards. “So wait, y’all just going to leave this lady out here with no clothes on?” Imamu Baraka, who filmed the incident, asked the guards. Rebecca’s face appeared bloody, and she moaned: “Please help me!” (Moyer, 3/20)

