Virginia Governor Signs Bill Banning Discredited Practice Of Conversion Therapy For Minors

Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatric physician, said “No one should be made to feel they are not OK the way they are — especially not a child.” Virginia became the 20th state to ban the practice.

The Associated Press: Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For Minors

Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he had signed into law that bans licensed therapists and counselors from subjecting minors to the practice. The legislation passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. (3/3)

CNN: Virginia Governor Signs Bill Banning Conversion Therapy For Minors

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed into law a bill banning the controversial practice of "conversion therapy" for minors, according to a release from his office Tuesday. The legislation, House Bill 386, adds the commonwealth to a growing list of states that have issued similar bans on the widely discredited practice, which attempts to forcibly change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. (Kelly, 3/3)

NBC News: Virginia Becomes 20th State To Ban Conversion Therapy For Minors

Virginia is the first state in the South, and the 20th overall, to prohibit "conversion therapy," the debunked practice of trying to change a young person's sexual orientation or gender identity. "Conversion therapy sends the harmful message that there is something wrong with who you are," Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday. (Sopelsa, 3/3)

