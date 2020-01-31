Virginia House Passes Gun Control Bills Including Background Checks, ‘Red Flag’ Ban

“For too many years this body has put the convenience of gun owners above all else,” Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) said in a floor speech. Democrats won a majority in both chambers in November. Republican Les Adam warned the measures are "strongly resented.''

The Washington Post: Gun Control Measures Pass Virginia House

Democrats in the House of Delegates on Thursday passed seven of the eight gun-control measures advocated by Gov. Ralph Northam, a significant step for an issue that Republicans had blocked for decades. In debate ahead of the votes, lawmakers showed flashes of the emotion that has supercharged the gun-control issue in Virginia in recent weeks. (Schneider, 1/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Gun-Control Bills Move Forward In Virginia

The gun-control debate has been a fiery one since Mr. Northam’s party won majorities in both Virginia legislative chambers this month. About 22,000 people, many armed, attended a pro-gun rally outside the state capitol last week to protest new restrictions. In addition, many counties and communities in the state pre-emptively declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” that won’t follow laws they say violate the federal or state constitutions. (Kamp, 1/30)

