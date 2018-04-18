Virginia House Sends Budget With Tightened Medicaid Work Requirements To Senate

It remains to be seen if the changes will be enough to appease the upper chamber, which blocked the budget during the regular session because it included Medicaid expansion plans for the state.

The Associated Press: Virginia House Passes Medicaid Expansion, Sends To Senate

The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a state budget that would expand Medicaid eligibility to about 400,000 low-income adults. The Republican-led House approved the state spending plan Tuesday with bipartisan support, but the measure still has to pass the state GOP-controlled Senate. Lawmakers are taking another stab at passing a budget after attempts during the regular session ended in a stalemate over disagreement about Medicaid expansion, a key part of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. (4/17)

The Washington Post: Deja Vu: Virginia House Again Approves Medicaid Expansion, But Senate Yet To Act

The new budget tightens a requirement that able-bodied Medicaid recipients seek jobs or job training, kicking them out of the program if they fail to do so for three consecutive months. It also sets aside some funds to help recipients comply with that requirement, and creates high-risk insurance pools to help bring down the cost of private insurance. Those changes were aimed at making the deal more palatable to Senate Republicans, two of whom have already said they would consider changing their votes. That would be enough for passage, but first the budget has to get through the Senate Finance Committee. (Schneider and Vozzella, 4/17)

Medicaid news comes out of Nebraska, Tennessee, Illinois and New Hampshire as well —

The Associated Press: Nebraska Doesn't Extend Medicaid Benefits To Elderly Nuns

A vow of poverty by more than 20 elderly nuns isn't enough to qualify for Medicaid in Nebraska. The state cut Medicaid benefits earlier this year for the Sisters of Mercy, one of the oldest Roman Catholic religious orders in Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald reported. (4/17)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Governor's Race: Where Candidates Stand On Expanding Access To Health Insurance

Traditional Medicaid expansion provides states with federal money. While federal officials promise to fund 90 percent of the program costs over time, critics have argued they don't trust the federal government and dislike the parameters required to receive the funds. The four Republican [gubernatorial candidates] oppose such an expansion, instead favoring something called block grants. Block grants are chunks of money provided by the federal government with far fewer stings attached, in theory allowing states more flexibility in how they create a program to expand access to care. (Ebert, 4/17)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Sanctions Blue Cross For Medicaid Program Violations

The state has slapped sanctions on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, saying its Medicaid managed care network of doctors and hospitals is inadequate and it isn’t responding to grievances and appeals as it should. Blue Cross is part of the state’s recently revamped Medicaid managed care program, in which private insurers administer Medicaid benefits. Medicaid is a state and federally funded health insurance program for the poor. (Schencker, 4/17)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: Weare Rep Proposes New Health Care Taxes To Help N.H. Pay For $36M Budget Hole

In the wake of a court decision that threatens to put New Hampshire $36 million in the hole over hospital payments, House Finance Chairman Neal Kurk, R-Weare, has an untraditional approach to making up the money: more taxes. In a last-minute amendment to a bill designed to fund mental health initiatives, Kurk proposed broadening the state’s Medicaid Enhancement Tax, currently paid by hospitals, to a broad range of services, from nursing care to ambulatory services to X-rays. (DeWitt, 4/18)

