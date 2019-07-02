Virginia Marks State Medicaid Program’s 50th Anniversary With Promises To Improve Maternal Mortality Rates

The state's Medicaid agency will help by using new technology to ensure qualifying low-income women don’t experience a gap in health insurance coverage; working with the Department of Social Services to streamline enrollment; and launching an outreach campaign this fall to reach pregnant women and to connect those in need with substance abuse treatment.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Medicaid Agency Outlines Strategies To Curb Maternal Mortality On 50th Anniversary

Gov. Ralph Northam marked the 50th anniversary of Virginia’s Medicaid program Monday by touting the program’s successful expansion and outlining plans for improving maternal and infant health. The strategies announced Monday are aimed at realizing a goal Northam set in early June to eliminate racial disparities in maternal mortality by 2025. (Balch, 7/1)

The Associated Press: Virginia Moves To Lower Black Women’s Maternal Death Rate

Virginia’s Medicaid agency has announced a new outreach program and other steps to help lower the maternal mortality rate of black women. Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services said Monday it has launched technology upgrades and other efforts to eliminate delays in health care treatment for pregnant women on Medicaid. DMAS said it’s also trying to increase treatment for pregnant women with substance use disorders. (7/2)

