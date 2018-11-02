Virginia’s Kickoff Of Its Expanded Medicaid Program Drew A Record Number Of Calls To The Enrollment Hotline

Meanwhile, in Florida, Medicaid managed care plans registered a loss in the first half of the year.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Medicaid Enrollment Hotline Fields Record Number Of Calls On First Day Of Expansion

Thursday was the first day that Virginians could enroll for Medicaid health insurance coverage under the state’s expansion program. ...The call center received a record 6,052 calls on Thursday, with at least 3,000 relating to new eligibility rules. (Balch, 11/1)

Health News Florida: Medicaid Plans Show Losses In First Half Of Year

As many as half of the managed-care plans providing Medicaid services to Floridians were losing money midway through the year. But key players say they are not worried. Medicaid is the largest single expense in Florida’s more-than $80 billion budget, and Gov. Rick Scott in 2011 signed a dramatic restructuring that shifted millions of patients into HMOs and other types of managed-care plans. (Sexton, 11/2)

