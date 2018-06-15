Vitamin D May Play Protective Role Against Colorectal Cancer

Some researchers warn, though, that the new study doesn't prove cause and effect.

The Washington Post: Higher Vitamin D Levels Linked To Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Higher concentrations of vitamin D circulating in the bloodstream are linked to a lower risk of colorectal cancer, according to a large international study published Thursday. The researchers said the results strengthen the evidence that the vitamin may play a protective role against the disease, which is the third-most common cancer in the United States, killing more than 50,000 people a year. Previous studies exploring a possible link were inconclusive, they said. The latest research, which appears in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, was conducted by scientists from NCI, the American Cancer Society, the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and 20 other medical centers and organizations around the world. (McGinley, 6/14)

NPR: Low Vitamin D Levels Associated With Increased Risk Of Colorectal Cancer

To determine what role vitamin D might be playing, researchers looked at participants' blood samples collected in the years before their cancer diagnosis. They also considered the established risk factors for colorectal cancer, including smoking, low physical activity and high body mass index. "Our findings suggest what's optimal for bone health may not be optimal for colorectal risk reduction," McCullough says, which could mean higher doses are needed to prevent cancer. Current recommendations for vitamin D supplementation are based solely on studies showing conclusively that it does preserve bone health. (Neighmond, 6/14)

