Voter Safety: Worries That Online Voting Could Lead To Hacked Election; Dems Push Back Against Mail-In-Voting Fraud Claims
A small number of states are experimenting with online voting as they prepare for an expected second wave in the fall. While Russian hackers stopped short of manipulating voter data in 2016, American officials determined the effort was likely a dry run for future interference.
The New York Times:
Amid Pandemic And Upheaval, New Cyber Risks To The Presidential Election
With the general election less than 150 days away, there are rising concerns that the push for remote voting prompted by the pandemic could open new opportunities to hack the vote — for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, but also others hoping to disrupt, influence or profit from the election. President Trump has repeatedly said that mail-in ballots invite voter fraud and would benefit Democrats. It is a baseless claim: Mail-in voting has resulted in little fraud in the five states that have used it for years, and a recent study at Stanford University found that voting by mail did not advantage either party and might increase voter turnout for both parties. (Sanger, Perlroth and Rosenberg, 6/7)
The Associated Press:
Democrats Look To Counter GOP Vote-By-Mail Fraud Claims
Democrats are mounting a new effort to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in-voting, which President Donald Trump has said, without offering proof, will lead to election fraud. Fair Fight, an organization led by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, has joined forces with Priorities USA, the largest Democratic outside group, and American Bridge, the party’s opposition research clearinghouse, to form a new effort called Voter Suppression Watch. (Slodysko and Riccardi, 6/8)