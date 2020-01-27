Voters Still Consistently Report Concern Over Health Care Costs As Primary Season Ramps Up Into Full Gear

Modern Healthcare rounds up recent polls where voters were asked about health care concerns. One poll found that a whopping three-quarters of voters were concerned about being able to afford health care. In other election news: entitlement cuts, "Medicare for All," and the opioid crisis.

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Costs Top Voters' List Of Concerns

The 2020 election season officially gets underway next Monday with the Iowa Democratic caucuses. The New Hampshire primary follows on Feb. 11. Then it’s off to Super Tuesday on March 3. Early polling continues to show that healthcare will weigh heavily on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots, especially the cost of care. (1/25)

The Hill: DCCC To Run Ads Tying 11 House Republicans To Trump Remarks On Entitlements

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is targeting 11 House Republicans over remarks President Trump made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week that suggested he could consider budget cuts to entitlements. The ads target 11 districts where Democrats think they have a chance of picking up seats in this year's elections. One is held by Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), a former Democrat who switched parties last month over Trump's impeachment. The six-second videos, which feature no audio, appear with the caption, “Trump’s turning his back on seniors. Will Washington Republicans follow his lead?” (Axelrod, 1/24)

The Capital Gazette: Bernie Sanders Medicare For All Plan Discussed At Maryland Town Hall

The Medicare for All debate came to Annapolis Sunday with a tour of town halls making its fourth stop to discuss Medicare for All, a national health insurance plan that’s one of the pivotal aspects of the 2020 presidential election. Around 70 people came to the Stanton Community Center for the town hall hosted by Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition Sunday where physicians, nurses, politicians and activists discussed and pitched support for the government-run single-payer health plan proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Sanders is an independent and front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president. Jayapal is a Democrat. (Price, 1/27)

WBUR: Where N.H. Democrats And The 2020 Candidates Stand On Drug Crisis Policies

New Hampshire is among the states hardest hit by the drug overdose crisis. So perhaps it’s no surprise that a majority of voters who plan to vote in the Democratic presidential primary support even the most controversial measures to keep people who use drugs alive and guide them to treatment rather than jail. (Bebinger, 1/24)

