Vulnerable Patients To Lose Care If Trump Carries Through With Family Planning Program Changes, Democrats Warn

The Trump administration is considering reinstating back Reagan-era regulations that banned organizations receiving Title X funding from promoting or referring patients for abortions. But if Planned Parenthood is cut off from that funding, other Title X providers would not be able to absorb the patients, more than 200 Democratic lawmakers said in a letter to HHS.

The Hill: Dems Warn Against Changes To Federal Family Planning Program

More than 200 Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate are warning the Trump administration against making changes to a federal family planning program for low-income Americans. Anti-abortion groups and Republicans have urged the administration to bring back Reagan-era regulations that banned organizations receiving Title X funding from promoting or referring patients for abortions. It would also require funding recipients have a physical and financial separation from abortion facilities. (Hellmann, 5/15)

In other news —

The Hill: Trump To Keynote Anti-Abortion Gala Next Week

President Trump will speak at a campaign event next week held by a national anti-abortion group. The Susan B. Anthony List announced Monday that Trump will keynote its 11th annual "Campaign for Life" gala on May 22. ... Anti-abortion groups have cheered the Trump administration for taking many actions targeting abortion, including his reinstatement of the so-called Mexico City policy, which prohibits federal funds from going to international organizations that discuss, provide or offer referrals for abortion services. (Hellmann, 5/14)

