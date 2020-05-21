Vulnerable Republicans Express Frustration Over Leadership’s Wait-And-See Mentality

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is adamant that the upper chamber won't rush to pass another coronavirus relief package, despite the House's ambitious legislation. But not everyone in the party is on board with that plan. Meanwhile, McConnell vows to end the beefed up $600 unemployment benefits policy.

The Wall Street Journal: Some Senate Republicans Urge Quicker Action On Coronavirus Aid

Some vulnerable Senate Republicans expressed frustration over the party’s go-slow approach on the next round of coronavirus relief, urging quicker action to counter the pandemic as re-election concerns start to play a more prominent role on Capitol Hill. In tweets and comments to reporters, Sen. Cory Gardner (R., Colo.) said the Republican-controlled Senate shouldn’t go on recess until it passed more legislation related to the coronavirus response. He said he planned to block a unanimous consent motion to adjourn for the planned Memorial Day recess, a move that could delay the break. (Wise and Hughes, 5/20)

Politico: Cory Gardner Threatens To Block Senate From Recess

Sen. Cory Gardner threatened Wednesday to block the Senate from leaving for Memorial Day recess, citing the need to pass coronavirus legislation. When asked whether he would object to the Senate leaving, the Colorado Republican replied: “if they try to make a unanimous consent, you bet.” The move could prompt the Senate to take a roll call vote on whether to leave. (Levine, 5/20)

The Hill: GOP Senators: More Relief Needed Now

Senate Republican support for moving the next coronavirus relief bill as soon as next month is growing after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned lawmakers this week that the economic damage caused by the pandemic could last for years. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has put the brakes on further coronavirus relief negotiations, citing the budgetary impact of trillions of dollars in unanticipated spending. But a growing group of GOP senators, which includes some of the conference’s most vulnerable members in this year’s elections, say they shouldn’t let another month pass without significant progress on another economic relief package. (Bolton, 5/20)

The Associated Press: Deliberative Senate Declines To Debate More Coronavirus Aid

As Americans confront a crisis unlike any in modern times, the world’s greatest deliberative body is doing almost anything but deliberate the coronavirus. It’s as though the challenge has split the U.S. Senate into two. On one side is a Senate clamoring for a quick response to the virus outbreak at its door. On the other is the wait-and-see Senate hitting pause on swift action and carrying on with non-pandemic business. (Mascaro, 5/21)

Politico: McConnell Vows End To Enhanced Unemployment Benefits

Mitch McConnell promised House Republicans on Wednesday that the beefed up unemployment benefits enacted earlier this spring "will not be in the next bill." The Senate majority leader told the House GOP minority in an afternoon phone call that he is comfortable waiting to see how the nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus spending previously approved plays out before moving forward on the next relief legislation. And he told them the ultimate end-product won't look anything like House Democrats' $3 trillion package passed last week, according to a person briefed on the call. (Everett, 5/20)

The Hill: McConnell: Beefed Up Unemployment Benefits Will Not Be In Next Coronavirus Bill

McConnell, during a call with House Republicans, stood by the GOP's decision to "pause" before passing a "phase four" bill and indicated that the holding pattern would continue for the immediate future as they assess the impact of previous coronavirus bills. However, McConnell told House Republicans that if Congress passed another bill, technically the fifth piece of coronavirus legislation, Republicans would "clean up the Democrats' crazy policy that is paying people more to remain unemployed than they would earn if they went back to work."(Carney, 5/20)

And in other news —

Reuters: Trump Ouster Of Inspectors General Threatens Coronavirus Stimulus Watchdog

President Donald Trump’s purge of several internal watchdogs at U.S. agencies could hobble anti-fraud oversight for the $3 trillion in federal relief measures aiding businesses, state governments and others hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. These inspectors general, known as IGs, have been appointed by presidents or agency heads since the late 1970s to serve in various federal departments and agencies to guard against illegal conduct and mismanagement. (Lynch, 5/20)

The Washington Post: House And Senate Lawmakers Begin Efforts To Rework Paycheck Protection Program So Businesses Can Have More Flexibility

House and Senate lawmakers are preparing new legislation that would make it easier for the government to forgive emergency loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic after a lobbying blitz by firms who argued they needed more assistance. The bills would give companies more time to use funding under the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing them additional flexibility to rehire workers later this year rather than rush to bring people back by June. (Werner, 5/20)

The New York Times: A Wave Of Small Business Closures Is On The Way. Can Washington Stop It?

One of the great threats to the post-pandemic economy is becoming clear: Vast numbers of small and midsize businesses will close permanently during the crisis, causing millions of jobs to be lost. The federal government moved with uncharacteristic speed to help those businesses — enacting the Paycheck Protection Program, with $669 billion allocated so far. But there is a problem. The structure of the program is not particularly well suited to the type of crisis that millions of businesses face. (Irwin, 5/21)

