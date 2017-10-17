KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

Walden Says Democrats Are Failing To Negotiate On Funding For Children’s Insurance Plan

Democrats have objected to Republicans' plans for securing the money to fund the Children's Health Insurance Program, but Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, says Democrats have not made any counteroffers.

CQ: House Struggling With Dispute Over Children's Health Offsets
Lawmakers are still fighting over how to pay for funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program two weeks after committees in both chambers approved separate bills. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., called again Monday on his Democratic colleagues to offer suggestions for offsets so the House could pass its committee-approved CHIP bill (HR 3921) and a separate bill to fund community health centers and other public health programs (HR 3922). (Raman, 10/16)

