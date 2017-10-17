Walden Says Democrats Are Failing To Negotiate On Funding For Children’s Insurance Plan

Democrats have objected to Republicans' plans for securing the money to fund the Children's Health Insurance Program, but Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, says Democrats have not made any counteroffers.

The Hill: No Progress On Negotiations To Fund Children's Health Insurance Program

Negotiations on a bipartisan bill to fund the popular Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) have made little progress, a top House Republican said Monday. Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said Democrats have not made a counteroffer on paying for an extension of the program. (Hellmann, 10/16)

CQ: House Struggling With Dispute Over Children's Health Offsets

Lawmakers are still fighting over how to pay for funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program two weeks after committees in both chambers approved separate bills. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., called again Monday on his Democratic colleagues to offer suggestions for offsets so the House could pass its committee-approved CHIP bill (HR 3921) and a separate bill to fund community health centers and other public health programs (HR 3922). (Raman, 10/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription