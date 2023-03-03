Walgreens Says It Will Stop Selling Abortion Pills In Many Red States

The pharmacy chain, under pressure from nearly two dozen Republican state attorneys general, says it won't dispense abortion pills either by mail or at their physical stores in those states. The list includes Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, where abortion is still legal.

Politico: Walgreens Won’t Distribute Abortion Pills In Some States Where They Remain Legal

The nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain confirmed Thursday that it will not dispense abortion pills in several states where they remain legal — acting out of an abundance of caution amid a shifting policy landscape, threats from state officials and pressure from anti-abortion activists. Nearly two dozen Republican state attorneys general wrote to Walgreens in February, threatening legal action if the company began distributing the drugs, which have become the nation’s most popular method for ending a pregnancy. (Ollstein, 3/2)

Abortion updates from Wyoming, Utah, Michigan, and Ohio —

Wyoming Public Radio: New Abortion Bill Awaits Governor’s Signature But Some Question Its Constitutionality

A bill that defines abortion as not healthcare and criminalizes providers who perform abortions has passed both houses in the Wyoming Legislature. If signed by the governor, this bill immediately becomes law and the current abortion ban that is being held up in the courts will be void. Lawmakers for and against it have stated that this bill will most likely be immediately questioned. (Kudelska, 3/2)

Salt Lake Tribune: GOP Lawmakers Pass Abortion Clinic Ban In Utah, Gov. Cox Expected To Sign Into Law

Abortion clinics are expected to be banned in Utah starting next year after the Senate approved a bill that builds on and refines Utah’s blocked trigger law, while abortion providers say the legislation may force elective abortions in the state to end as soon as May. (Anderson Stern, 3/3)

Detroit Free Press: House Repeals Still-On-Books Abortion Ban After Prop 3 Passage

The Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday moved to repeal Michigan's 1931 ban on abortion, which remains on the books even though it was rendered unenforceable when the state's voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 3 to enshrine the right to an abortion in the constitution. Representatives voted 50-38 to remove the laws from Michigan's books, with two Republican lawmakers — state Reps. Thomas Kuhn, R-Troy, and Donni Steele, R-Orion Twp. — joining Democrats in voting in favor of the repeal. (Lobo, 3/2)

AP: Ohio AG Approves Language In Abortion Protection Petition

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office approved summary language Thursday in a petition to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s state constitution, advancing the closely watched amendment to its next step. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost determined that the summary submitted by a pair of abortion rights groups is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed change to Ohio law. Yost said that a certification of the summary is being sent to the Secretary of State’s Office. (3/2)

From Arizona, Texas, and Latin America —

AP: Obstetrician Appeals Decision Over Arizona Abortion Law

The medical director of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in metro Phoenix has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a lower court’s decision that concluded abortion doctors couldn’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases. In an appeal filed Wednesday, Dr. Eric Hazelrigg seeks to reverse an Arizona Court of Appeals ruling that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure. (Billeaud, 3/2)

The 19th: Texas Abortion Funds Could Resume Support After New Court Ruling. But Will They?

Texas-based abortion funds — nonprofits that offer financial support for people seeking to end a pregnancy — are weighing whether to resume helping people leave the state for care, a decision that could expand Texans’ ability to access abortion. (Luthra, 3/2)

NPR: These Texas DAs Refused To Prosecute Abortion. Republican Lawmakers Want Them Stopped

Texas is at the center of an ongoing, nationwide struggle between state and local authorities. It's an escalating dispute over who has what power — and when.The newest battle centers on criminal district attorneys in Texas' big cities, who are mostly Democrats. Some of these chief prosecutors have told their communities they will use their inherent discretion and not zealously pursue criminal cases against women who seek abortions or families who obtain gender-affirming health care for their children. (Several later said they would make decisions on a case-by-case basis.) (Jaspers, 3/3)

Noticias Telemundo for Axios: U.S. Abortion Rights Advocates Host Latin American "Green Wave" Leaders In Historic First

U.S. abortion rights advocates this week met with their Latin American counterparts in Washington, D.C., to learn about the successful strategies they've used to dramatically increase access in several countries. While U.S. courts and states have gutted or chipped away at abortion rights, a movement in Latin America known as the "Green Wave" (Marea Verde) has helped increase abortion access in several countries across the majority Catholic region through protests and legal action. (Gonzalez and Franco, 3/2)

In related news about OTC birth control —

Roll Call: FDA Could Widen Path For OTC Birth Control, Statins

A Biden administration proposal to broaden access to over-the-counter medications is drawing interest from manufacturers of products as varied as birth control, erectile dysfunction and cholesterol medication. But while some companies are already altering plans to fit the proposal’s requirements, the idea is also raising concerns among consumer advocates over cost and safety issues. (Clason, 3/2)

