Walmart, Baptists Take Stand Against Mississippi State Flag’s Confederate Symbol
Walmart will no longer display the state's flag, which contains the Confederate battle flag, and the Mississippi Baptist Convention's board said it's a "moral issue." Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has suggested any decision about changing the flag should come from voters.
The Washington Post:
Walmart, Baptists Pressure Mississippi To Change Confederate-Tribute State Flag
Amid the vast protests against racial injustice that have flourished since George Floyd’s death, symbols of the Confederacy have fallen with startling speed from NASCAR racetracks to Southern city squares. But in Mississippi, the Confederacy’s battle flag still flies above the statehouse, emblazoned on the state flag. Pressure has mounted on state leaders this month to ditch the divisive symbol, and on Tuesday, both Walmart and the state’s largest Baptist group added their voices to that mix. (Elfrink, 6/24)
Reuters:
Walmart To Stop Mississippi Flag Display; Reviews Third Party Sales On Canada Website
Walmart (WMT.N) said it will not display in its stores the flag of the U.S. state of Mississippi, which includes a Confederate flag emblem, and is separately reviewing if items sold on its website in Canada breached its terms after online outrage over “All Lives Matter” products on the site. The company said on Tuesday it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores while the state debates whether to make changes to its design after it drew opposition. (Acharya and Singh, 6/23)