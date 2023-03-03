Walmart Health To Nearly Double Its In-Store Clinics In 2024
The big retailer is "eyeing more Medicare Advantage business," Axios says, with 28 additional health clinics to go into select Walmart stores — including in Missouri and Arizona. Reuters reports that electronics retailer Best Buy also has its eye on the health care market.
Axios:
Walmart Health Eyes Medicare Advantage Business With Planned Expansion
Walmart Health is eyeing more Medicare Advantage business as it prepares to nearly double the footprint of its in-store clinics. The big retailer said Thursday it's planning to add 28 additional health clinics — which offer primary care, behavioral health services, vision checks and dental care within select Walmart stores — in 2024. The new clinics are planned for Walmart Supercenters in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri. (Reed, 3/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Walmart Health Adds 28 Centers, Expands To Missouri, Arizona
Walmart Health is expanding into two new states and opening 28 centers in 2024, the retailer announced Thursday. The company said it will open six centers in the Phoenix metro area and four in metro Kansas City, adding Arizona and Missouri to its footprint. It will also add 10 locations in the Dallas region and eight in metropolitan Houston, totaling more than 75 centers nationwide by the end of 2024. (Hudson, 3/2)
Reuters:
Best Buy, Walmart, Other Major US Retailers Tout Health Services
Electronics retailer Best Buy recently kicked off a partnership with Atrium Health, part of Advocate Health, one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital systems, Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Sue Barry announced Thursday on a call with analysts. The partnership combines Atrium's hospital-at-home program with Best Buy’s technological services, she said. (Masters, 3/2)