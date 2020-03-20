Walmart To Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers, Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses

The announcement comes amid sharp increases in layoffs in other industries, highlighting the fact that the economic impact of the virus is more complex than it might seem.

Reuters: Walmart To Hire 150,000 Workers As Shoppers Surge On Coronavirus Fears

Big-box retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Thursday it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers in the United States, citing a jump in shoppers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) made a similar move earlier this week, announcing it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States as the virus outbreak boosts online orders. Walmart also said it plans to pay a special cash bonus of $300 to full-time hourly workers and $150 to part-time associates. The company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus, it said. (3/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Walmart To Pay $550 Million In Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

At Walmart the bulk of the new workers will staff distribution centers and online fulfillment centers, not make up for store workers who aren’t coming to work, Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart, said Thursday on a call with reporters. “It’s not so much about filling a gap, but there is just so much demand,” he said. Walmart officials said Thursday they had reached out to industry groups representing hotels and restaurants, offering to hire staff who have recently lost their jobs. Walmart is also speeding its hiring process to 24 hours, down from what is usually a two-week application process. (Nassauer, 3/19)

The Hill: Walmart To Give Cash, Early Bonuses To Hourly Employees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

McMillion added: “Millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores." “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community," he continued. (Johnson, 3/19)

